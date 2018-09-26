1. Astros players have done a superb job publicly supporting a young fan who was recently involved in an ugly incident. Now it's time the franchise takes things to another level.

First, the backstory. An 8-year-old named Chloe attended Sunday's game in Houston. Chloe suffers from DMDD—disruptive mood dysregulation disorder. The condition means that Chloe struggles with containing her emotions. Apparently, this became an issue at Sunday's game because one fan sitting near Chloe snapped at her and told her, "ENOUGH!," which obviously left Chloe upset and confused.

8yr old Chloe was cheering at Sunday’s @astros game when a fan sitting in front yelled, “enough!” Chloe’s mom says she has DMDD (Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder) which means she can’t comprehend emotions greater than that of a toddler. Her cheering abruptly stop. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/auhg4mDKB7 — Stephen Morgan Fox 26 (@StephenOnFOX) September 25, 2018

Astros players got wind of the story and took to Twitter to show their support for Chloe.

Chloe, don’t you EVER stop cheering! I would love for you to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can, during ALDS game 1 in MMP! I would be honored to leave you a ticket! @astros https://t.co/qrORuFeF9I — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) September 26, 2018

Chloe please cheer at the games as loud as you can, and if anyone tells you to stop cheer louder. https://t.co/RjjfjoZ5Zu — Tyler White (@twhite409) September 26, 2018

“Baseball was made for kids. Grown ups only screw it up.”- Bob Lemon. Your passion & dedication for your favorite team does not go unnoticed Chloe! #GoAstros #NeverSettle https://t.co/R7VzWp5xvg — Brandon Bailey (@BBailey_19) September 26, 2018

Don’t let anybody tell you to stop cheering! If they don’t like it then they can go home. 💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/CULgNYa3Gn — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) September 26, 2018

With Houston clinching the AL West on Tuesday night, this seems like the perfect opportunity for the organization to give this story a happy ending and allow Chloe to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming playoff game. Everyone reading this should hit up the Astros on Twitter and make that request.

2. The SI Media Podcast will now be released on Wednesdays instead of Thursday. Adjust your schedules accordingly and subscribe here if you haven't already. This week's show features a very fun interview with ESPN's Joe Tessitore. The Monday Night Football play-by-play man talked about landing his dream job, why the NFL is easier to call than college football, Booger McFarland's crane contraption, The Sopranos, why calling a WWE match is his dream assignment, why Brent Musburger is his favorite broadcaster, the mistake he hates making the most and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Tim Tebow's workout music includes Frank Sinatra and the Moana soundtrack.

4. Add Drew Brees to the list of quarterbacks (joining Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Warner) who don't love the new roughing-the-passer rule.

"Just as a football player, I'm a little confused by it. I get the frustration." -@Saints QB @drewbrees told us how he's seeing the roughing-the-passer penalties across the #NFL through the first 3 weeks: pic.twitter.com/qwd0FUpIhh — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 25, 2018

5. Knicks center Enes Kanter, he of the hard nipples, definitely has a future as an interviewer.

6. No surpise that the New York tabloids would be on top of their game with the Bill Cosby sentencing.

I'll go A+ for the Post and A- for the Daily News. pic.twitter.com/ixB9FRJE9s — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 26, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With Dunkin' Donuts changing its name to just Dunkin, here's an old news report about a Dunkin' Donuts burning down in Pennsylvania. Watch the outstanding performance by Dutch Smith.

IN CLOSING: A lot of people are sticking a fork in the Patriots. Be careful.