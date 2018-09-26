Traina Thoughts: Astros Players Come Through for Special Needs Child After Ugly Incident at Game

Bob Levey/Getty Images

After young fan was told to stop cheering at game, Astros players show support.

By Jimmy Traina
September 26, 2018

1. Astros players have done a superb job publicly supporting a young fan who was recently involved in an ugly incident. Now it's time the franchise takes things to another level.

First, the backstory. An 8-year-old named Chloe attended Sunday's game in Houston. Chloe suffers from DMDD—disruptive mood dysregulation disorder. The condition means that Chloe struggles with containing her emotions. Apparently, this became an issue at Sunday's game because one fan sitting near Chloe snapped at her and told her, "ENOUGH!," which obviously left Chloe upset and confused.

Astros players got wind of the story and took to Twitter to show their support for Chloe.




With Houston clinching the AL West on Tuesday night, this seems like the perfect opportunity for the organization to give this story a happy ending and allow Chloe to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming playoff game. Everyone reading this should hit up the Astros on Twitter and make that request.

2. The SI Media Podcast will now be released on Wednesdays instead of Thursday. Adjust your schedules accordingly and subscribe here if you haven't already. This week's show features a very fun interview with ESPN's Joe Tessitore. The Monday Night Football play-by-play man talked about landing his dream job, why the NFL is easier to call than college football, Booger McFarland's crane contraption, The Sopranos, why calling a WWE match is his dream assignment, why Brent Musburger is his favorite broadcaster, the mistake he hates making the most and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Tim Tebow's workout music includes Frank Sinatra and the Moana soundtrack.

4. Add Drew Brees to the list of quarterbacks (joining Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Warner) who don't love the new roughing-the-passer rule.

5. Knicks center Enes Kanter, he of the hard nipples, definitely has a future as an interviewer.

View this post on Instagram

‪#KnicksFamily ❤️‬

A post shared by Enes Kanter (@eneskanter11) on

6. No surpise that the New York tabloids would be on top of their game with the Bill Cosby sentencing.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With Dunkin' Donuts changing its name to just Dunkin, here's an old news report about a Dunkin' Donuts burning down in Pennsylvania. Watch the outstanding performance by Dutch Smith.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: A lot of people are sticking a fork in the Patriots. Be careful.

