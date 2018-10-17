Traina Thoughts: Brother Helps Sister Make a Basket to Create One of the Best Internet Videos Ever

Twitter

Watch a brother help his crying sister make a basket and then shower her with love.

By Jimmy Traina
October 17, 2018

1. First things first in case the Internet police come after me: I don't know if this is old, new or whatever. I saw it for the first time Tuesday night and it warmed my heart and I wanted to share it with all Traina Thoughts readers.

In this time where every day in the real world is basically crappy and every day on social media becomes a bigger and bigger cespool, here are 29 seconds that can make you smile and feel good.

Not only does this brother spring into action when his sister starts crying because she can't make a basket, watch what he does after he helps her accomplish the mission at hand. Make sure your volume is turned up, too.

2. After going 90 minutes with John Cena on last week's SI Media Podcast, I kept it tight this week, going 30 minutes with New York Post sports media columinst Andrew Marchand as we discussed a variety of topics, including the MLB playoff crews for TBS and FS1, Vin Scully’s refusal to do a cameo in the booth, the backlash against Jason Witten in the Monday Night Football booth, which NFL announcer has flown under the radar, the bizarre bit with Alex Rodriguez putting on a Red Sox uniform, 85-year-old Hubie Brown inking a multi-year contract extension with ESPN, Mike Francesa’s app and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes.

3. Yes, the NBA returned Tuesday night, but just as important was that Kevin Harlan returned. The man with the best pipes in the business wasted no time showing off his vintage form in calling Jaylen Brown's dunk on Joel Embiid.

4. I can sympathize with Russell Westbrook wanting a little snack while he was on the bench for the Thunder's game against the Warriors last night, but, good grief, he's terrible at being subtle.

5. Vince McMahon celebrated SmackDown's 1,000th episode last night by making a rare TV appearance. He gave us his usual strut.

And then the 73-year-old called for a dance break.

6. This is a ridiculous stat:

7RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel are engaged in a long-going prank war. The former Office star took his turn yesterday and let everyone know where Kimmel is staying while he's in Brooklyn doing his show this week.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: I don't understand people praising Giants owner John Mara for taking a shot at Odell Beckham. This is the same man who was dumb enough to give Beckham $95 million two months ago when everybody knew that would be a disaster.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)