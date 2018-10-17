1. First things first in case the Internet police come after me: I don't know if this is old, new or whatever. I saw it for the first time Tuesday night and it warmed my heart and I wanted to share it with all Traina Thoughts readers.

In this time where every day in the real world is basically crappy and every day on social media becomes a bigger and bigger cespool, here are 29 seconds that can make you smile and feel good.

Not only does this brother spring into action when his sister starts crying because she can't make a basket, watch what he does after he helps her accomplish the mission at hand. Make sure your volume is turned up, too.

"It's ok. You're strong." and then lifts her up to help her get the ball through the net.



My heart exploded and I wasn't ready 😍❤️😭



World's greatest brother right here.



RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/8co8tj067y — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 16, 2018

2. After going 90 minutes with John Cena on last week's SI Media Podcast, I kept it tight this week, going 30 minutes with New York Post sports media columinst Andrew Marchand as we discussed a variety of topics, including the MLB playoff crews for TBS and FS1, Vin Scully’s refusal to do a cameo in the booth, the backlash against Jason Witten in the Monday Night Football booth, which NFL announcer has flown under the radar, the bizarre bit with Alex Rodriguez putting on a Red Sox uniform, 85-year-old Hubie Brown inking a multi-year contract extension with ESPN, Mike Francesa’s app and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes.

3. Yes, the NBA returned Tuesday night, but just as important was that Kevin Harlan returned. The man with the best pipes in the business wasted no time showing off his vintage form in calling Jaylen Brown's dunk on Joel Embiid.

Jaylen Brown finishes over Embiid and gives him disrespectful stare down pic.twitter.com/hR9IVqVcwa — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 17, 2018

4. I can sympathize with Russell Westbrook wanting a little snack while he was on the bench for the Thunder's game against the Warriors last night, but, good grief, he's terrible at being subtle.

Russell Westbrook sneaking a snack on the bench is all I needed from tonight. pic.twitter.com/5AYEcGEN1l — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) October 17, 2018

5. Vince McMahon celebrated SmackDown's 1,000th episode last night by making a rare TV appearance. He gave us his usual strut.

And then the 73-year-old called for a dance break.

6. This is a ridiculous stat:

Alex Bregman This Postseason:

27 Plate appearances

6 Outs — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) October 16, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: John Krasinski and Jimmy Kimmel are engaged in a long-going prank war. The former Office star took his turn yesterday and let everyone know where Kimmel is staying while he's in Brooklyn doing his show this week.

IN CLOSING: I don't understand people praising Giants owner John Mara for taking a shot at Odell Beckham. This is the same man who was dumb enough to give Beckham $95 million two months ago when everybody knew that would be a disaster.