Kareem Hunt

SI’s Michael Rosenberg said this isn’t another Ray Rice situation, and Michael McCann breaks down five legal points about the situation. Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star had a strong article: "Kareem Hunt is unemployed...but not for his violence against a woman."

Bush League

Throwback to a Sports Illustrated magazine article from Aug. 19, 1991, about George H.W. Bush’s sporting life.

Winter Vacay

Forbes dropped one of the most comprehensive Ski Resorts Rankings I’ve ever seen.

Tom Wilson

Capitals’ forward Tom Wilson was ejected for a nasty hit to the head of New Jersey’s Brett Seney, but he won’t face discipline for whatever reason.

Indefensible stupidity

Did you know NCAA rules forbid a player from bowing after a good play? Here are the dumbest rules in college football.

Irina Shayk

I R I N A 😍 https://t.co/Y9gZ1BOkwO pic.twitter.com/InU1jaMrUx — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) December 1, 2018

Tons of poop

artist recreates poop emoji in 50 different ways celebrating its 10th anniversary https://t.co/AWkIfk3JbY pic.twitter.com/uZxuSmX51w — designboom (@designboom) November 30, 2018

That segment was...interesting

Was that GameDay story about Tua’s dad threatening to beat his son with a belt if he played bad supposed to be heartwarming? — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) December 1, 2018

The dog wins, it always does

the human was planning on going out tonight. but i sat in front of the door. and made eye contact once. so now we’re watching movies — ♡ Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) December 1, 2018

Odds and Ends

Tom Herman needs to stop talking ... CFB Cheerleaders: Best of Week 13 ... It was a big week for big animals… NFL Mock Draft 2.0 ... Ranking the 20 best Christmas movies of all time ... Most common sports fan gift this holiday season ... Sixers’ players are reportedly concerned with Markelle Fultz’s overall well-being ... Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica.

Sprewell v. Carlesimo

Saturday is the 21st anniversary of Latrell Sprewell choking head coach P.J. Carlesimo.

Carter has the old-man strength

Vince Carter has officially accepted his role as that old dude in the gym who will mouth off to anyone and everyone



(via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/va03NWiRR2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 1, 2018

What can’t Gritty do?

This is what peak performance looks like



(via @GrittyNHL) pic.twitter.com/naKHSjhr7q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 1, 2018

