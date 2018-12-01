Weekend Hot Clicks: These Ski Resorts Rankings are No Joke

Finally, someone took time to properly break down ski resorts. 

By Andrew Doughty
December 01, 2018

Kareem Hunt

SI’s Michael Rosenberg said this isn’t another Ray Rice situation, and Michael McCann breaks down five legal points about the situation. Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star had a strong article: "Kareem Hunt is unemployed...but not for his violence against a woman."

Bush League

Throwback to a Sports Illustrated magazine article from Aug. 19, 1991, about George H.W. Bush’s sporting life.

Winter Vacay

Forbes dropped one of the most comprehensive Ski Resorts Rankings I’ve ever seen.

Tom Wilson

Capitals’ forward Tom Wilson was ejected for a nasty hit to the head of New Jersey’s Brett Seney, but he won’t face discipline for whatever reason.

Indefensible stupidity

Did you know NCAA rules forbid a player from bowing after a good play? Here are the dumbest rules in college football.

Irina Shayk

Tons of poop

That segment was...interesting

The dog wins, it always does

Odds and Ends

Tom Herman needs to stop talking ... CFB Cheerleaders: Best of Week 13 ... It was a big week for big animals… NFL Mock Draft 2.0 ... Ranking the 20 best Christmas movies of all time ... Most common sports fan gift this holiday season ... Sixers’ players are reportedly concerned with Markelle Fultz’s overall well-being ... Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica.

Sprewell v. Carlesimo

Saturday is the 21st anniversary of Latrell Sprewell choking head coach P.J. Carlesimo.

Carter has the old-man strength

What can’t Gritty do?

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

