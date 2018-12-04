1. It's been a rough first year in the booth for ESPN's Jason Witten on Monday Night Football and Twitter has been particularly harsh in its critcism, as always.

Say what you want about Witten's performance as an analyst, but you have to give the Cowboys' legend credit for being self-aware and making a joke Monday night about the social media wrath he endures on a weekly basis.

.@jasonwitten: "These fans love me compared to what's going on on Twitter right now. And Philly fans hate me! They've hated me for a long time." pic.twitter.com/qt5P7XZt8e — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) December 4, 2018

Well played.

2. It's always good to remember that there are still good people doing good things in the sports world. Enter Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder star has been on quite a run lately of surprising fans with a pair of his own sneakers after games. The best part is that the fans, who are usually very young, have no idea the gift is coming and their reactions are priceless. Here are four examples of Westbrook's generosity over the past few weeks. More of this in sports, please.

Russell Westbrook trading shoes for pizza 😂🍕 pic.twitter.com/qoiUx9mqQo — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) October 29, 2018

Westbrook tosses his shoes to a fan. pic.twitter.com/s0NfbhXHO3 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 22, 2018

This child shuffling away with one of Russell Westbrook's shoes under each arm made me lol.pic.twitter.com/7JIgphPuST — The Daily Rally (@thedailyrally) November 29, 2018

Russell Westbrook gives his shoes to a young fan who is barely bigger than the shoes!



(Via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/ouYll8gjNU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 4, 2018

3. Solid trolling by Hawks fans Monday night when Kevin Durant went to the free-throw line.

4. This video compilation from the Patriots to celebrate Tom Brady's 1,000 career rushing yards is a fanastic piece of content.

5. Any Stone Cold Steve Austin fan will find this trip down memory lane very cool.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with Blake Griffin. The Pistons star talked about whether he's rooting against the Clippers, whether it's a better feeling to get a laugh doing standup or to have a monster dunk, whether he still gets excited when he throws down a big dunk, the negative comment that bothers him the most, being name dropped on The Office, why he loves Curb Your Enthusiasm, but can't binge watch it and much more.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Comedian Bill Burr joins a new episode of the SI Media Podcast that drops early Wednesday morning (subscribe here). Here's Burr with some words about the NFL in 2014 that hold true today.

IN CLOSING: How will we survive each Saturday without college football broadcasters fawning all over Urban Meyer?