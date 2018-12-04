Traina Thoughts: Self-Aware Jason Witten Acknowledges His Twitter Critics

ESPN's Jason Witten drops funny line during 'Monday Night Football' about his Twitter critics.

By Jimmy Traina
December 04, 2018

1. It's been a rough first year in the booth for ESPN's Jason Witten on Monday Night Football and Twitter has been particularly harsh in its critcism, as always.

Say what you want about Witten's performance as an analyst, but you have to give the Cowboys' legend credit for being self-aware and making a joke Monday night about the social media wrath he endures on a weekly basis. 

Well played.

2. It's always good to remember that there are still good people doing good things in the sports world. Enter Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder star has been on quite a run lately of surprising fans with a pair of his own sneakers after games. The best part is that the fans, who are usually very young, have no idea the gift is coming and their reactions are priceless. Here are four examples of Westbrook's generosity over the past few weeks. More of this in sports, please.

3. Solid trolling by Hawks fans Monday night when Kevin Durant went to the free-throw line.

4. This video compilation from the Patriots to celebrate Tom Brady's 1,000 career rushing yards is a fanastic piece of content.

#TB1K: A Work of Art.

5. Any Stone Cold Steve Austin fan will find this trip down memory lane very cool.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with Blake Griffin. The Pistons star talked about whether he's rooting against the Clippers, whether it's a better feeling to get a laugh doing standup or to have a monster dunk, whether he still gets excited when he throws down a big dunk, the negative comment that bothers him the most, being name dropped on The Office, why he loves Curb Your Enthusiasm, but can't binge watch it and much more.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Comedian Bill Burr joins a new episode of the SI Media Podcast that drops early Wednesday morning (subscribe here). Here's Burr with some words about the NFL in 2014 that hold true today.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: How will we survive each Saturday without college football broadcasters fawning all over Urban Meyer?

