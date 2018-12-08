Silent Night

One of the greatest traditions in sports happened on Friday night.

NBA trade chatter

Trade grades for the Bucks and Cavs after the George Hill swap. Are the Lakers pursuing Bradley Beal? Joel Embiid is frustrated with his role since the Jimmy Butler acquisition, and the latest buzz on John Wall, Carmelo Anthony and others.

Army-Navy

Ranking the best Army-Navy Game uniforms of the last 10 years. Cool article about future presidents, generals and American heroes who’ve played in the Army-Navy Game.

No playoff? Who cares

Ohio State whiffed on the College Football Playoff but...they got a bacon vending machine!

Ban fair catches?

MMQB asks: How can the NFL make punting plays better?

Hannah Jeter

This is wild

Reddit is mostly bad but the other day I learned on that website that the Menendez Brothers are in the background of this basketball card and that logistically this would be between when they killed their parents and when they were arrested and I cannot stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/fMb5ugLX2m — John Rosenberger (@JohnJohnPhenom) December 8, 2018

Big day for Waffle House

Cheating gorillas

Gorillas at a British zoo have exhibited distinctly human characteristics in solving a new puzzle game - by cheating. See more from this week's ICYMI playlist https://t.co/DDTChKCiTq via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/tZ7gO39QPN — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 8, 2018

Odds and Ends

College football cheerleaders of 2018 ... The worst rebuilding situations in the NBA … Two nuns at a Catholic school in California allegedly stole $500,000 in school funds to use for gambling and vacations. ... Landing spots for Fred Hoiberg if he returns to college basketball ... Banning baseball shifts won’t make baseball more lively ... Ranking the greatest Air Jordan XI colorways ... Candace Cameron Bure was run over by her brother in a go-kart ... 10 best video games of 2018.

GoT Teaser

[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NspqGM0DbbQ]

Avengers Trailer

[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA6hldpSTF8]

Butkus

Sunday is Dick Butkus’ 76th birthday.

