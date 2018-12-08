Weekend Hot Clicks: NBA Trade Rumors and Game of Thrones Teasers

This weekend's Hot Clicks highlight NBA trade chatter and a big new Game of Thrones teaser. 

By Andrew Doughty
December 08, 2018

Silent Night

One of the greatest traditions in sports happened on Friday night.

NBA trade chatter

Trade grades for the Bucks and Cavs after the George Hill swap. Are the Lakers pursuing Bradley Beal? Joel Embiid is frustrated with his role since the Jimmy Butler acquisition, and the latest buzz on John Wall, Carmelo Anthony and others.

Army-Navy

Ranking the best Army-Navy Game uniforms of the last 10 years. Cool article about future presidents, generals and American heroes who’ve played in the Army-Navy Game.

No playoff? Who cares

Ohio State whiffed on the College Football Playoff but...they got a bacon vending machine!

Ban fair catches?

MMQB asks: How can the NFL make punting plays better?

Hannah Jeter

This is wild

Big day for Waffle House

Cheating gorillas

Odds and Ends

College football cheerleaders of 2018 ... The worst rebuilding situations in the NBA … Two nuns at a Catholic school in California allegedly stole $500,000 in school funds to use for gambling and vacations. ... Landing spots for Fred Hoiberg if he returns to college basketball ... Banning baseball shifts won’t make baseball more lively ... Ranking the greatest Air Jordan XI colorways ... Candace Cameron Bure was run over by her brother in a go-kart ... 10 best video games of 2018.

GoT Teaser

[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NspqGM0DbbQ]

Avengers Trailer

[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA6hldpSTF8]

Butkus

Sunday is Dick Butkus’ 76th birthday.

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)