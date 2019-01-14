Marquette Lacrosse Coach Motivates Team By Keeping Bag Packed for Final Four

Coach Joe Amplo's bags are already packed for a Final Four.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 14, 2019

The Marquette men's lacrosse head coach's office may look like he's ready to leave for a quick weekend getaway, but he's hoping that a simple piece of luggage has a different effect on his players.

Joe Amplo, who is in his seventh year as the Golden Eagles' head coach, has kept a bag packed up in his office since the team returned to campus in late August, according to U.S. Lacrosse Magazine

Amplo took the bag to Israel when he worked as an assistant coach for the U.S. men's national team and won a gold medal. Amplo intends for the bag to motivates his players because it is packed with everything Amplo needs for a six-day visit to Philadelphia for the Final Four. Marquette has never made the Final Four but has two NCAA appearances since the program started in 2013.

Joe Amplo

"Everything happens twice," Amplo said while paraphrasing leadership expert Robin Sharma. "Once in your mind and once in reality."

Marquette is coming off a 6–8 season in 2018 and lost to Denver in the Big East semifinals. U.S. Lacrosse Magazine ranks the Golden Eagles at No. 20.

