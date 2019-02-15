Friday's Hot Clicks: Kawhi Leonard's New Balance Collab is a Perfect Fit

New Balance via YouTube

Leonard's first New Balance sneaker will debut at All-Star Weekend

By Michael Shapiro
February 15, 2019

Kawhi Leonard's New Balance Commerical is Terrific

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard isn't one for the spotlight, and he reminded us once again in his New Balance ad that dropped on Thursday. Leonard took some subtle shots at James Harden and other NBA stars in the ad, ending with the tagline, "the game speaks for itself." The former Finals MVP has flown under the radar throughout much of 2018–19, but his new ad and subsequent shoe release should draw attention during All-Star Weekend. 

Giannis Was in the Valentine's Day Spirit

If you felt a touch lonely yesterday, hopping on Instagram could have helped with those Valentine's Day blues. Bucks MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo went on IG live on Thursday and wished everyone a "Happy Valentine's Day," adding a few smooches in the process. Celebrating the holidays with Giannis must be delightful.

Gary Payton Will Never Stop the Trash Talk

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton took time out of his Valentine's Day schedule to help with an art project at a local children's hosptial on Thursday, but that didn't stop him from dishing out some legendary trash talk. Payton spewed some criticism toward former Bulls guard Ron Harper, comparing his Valentine's Day art to that of his former rival. In Payton's defense, his finished product was pretty impressive.

The best of SI

Friday marks the 24th anniversary of the Browns firing Bill Belichick. ... Steven Adams is much more than the NBA's strongest man. ... It's never too early in the year for fantasy baseball debate. ... The Broncos should return to playoff contention with Joe Flacco.

Around the sports world

Dwyane Wade is Hollywood Bound

Tom Thibodeau is Married to the Game

JuJu Smith-Schuster Was Extra Thirsty This Valentine's Day

Not sports

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro can't trademark his "Carlton Dance". ... Game of Thrones' The Mountain is a true poet. ... Cardi B and Bruno Mars dropped a new track.

Kim Kardashian West Received an Interesting Valentine's Day Surprise

Gritty Felt the Love From an Overwatch Crowd

Check Out the Wildlife Photo of the Year 

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week.

