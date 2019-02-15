Kawhi Leonard's New Balance Commerical is Terrific

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard isn't one for the spotlight, and he reminded us once again in his New Balance ad that dropped on Thursday. Leonard took some subtle shots at James Harden and other NBA stars in the ad, ending with the tagline, "the game speaks for itself." The former Finals MVP has flown under the radar throughout much of 2018–19, but his new ad and subsequent shoe release should draw attention during All-Star Weekend.

Kawhi. NB Hoops. We Got Now.



(oh yeah, sneaker debut at #NBAAllStar) pic.twitter.com/UGRbLKjPgC — New Balance Basketball (@nbhoops) February 14, 2019

Giannis Was in the Valentine's Day Spirit

If you felt a touch lonely yesterday, hopping on Instagram could have helped with those Valentine's Day blues. Bucks MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo went on IG live on Thursday and wished everyone a "Happy Valentine's Day," adding a few smooches in the process. Celebrating the holidays with Giannis must be delightful.

Giannis live videos are becoming a valentine's day tradition 😂😂😂 @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/qPgnx5tVNx — Nathan Marzion (@natemar3i0n) February 14, 2019

Gary Payton Will Never Stop the Trash Talk

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton took time out of his Valentine's Day schedule to help with an art project at a local children's hosptial on Thursday, but that didn't stop him from dishing out some legendary trash talk. Payton spewed some criticism toward former Bulls guard Ron Harper, comparing his Valentine's Day art to that of his former rival. In Payton's defense, his finished product was pretty impressive.

Gary Payton, talking trash to Ron Harper while they helping kids make Valentines Day art projects at a children’s hospital pic.twitter.com/W7Cbv1TlUU — J.A. Adande (@jadande) February 14, 2019

Friday marks the 24th anniversary of the Browns firing Bill Belichick. ... Steven Adams is much more than the NBA's strongest man. ... It's never too early in the year for fantasy baseball debate. ... The Broncos should return to playoff contention with Joe Flacco.

Dwyane Wade is Hollywood Bound

Tom Thibodeau is Married to the Game

In honor of Valentine's day, here's Thibs on dating: pic.twitter.com/0nlCsLmEWP — Stephen Noh (@StephNoh) February 14, 2019

JuJu Smith-Schuster Was Extra Thirsty This Valentine's Day

It’s another year without a Valentine. Someone give me a chance 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/1edUV6q8nW — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 14, 2019

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro can't trademark his "Carlton Dance". ... Game of Thrones' The Mountain is a true poet. ... Cardi B and Bruno Mars dropped a new track.

Kim Kardashian West Received an Interesting Valentine's Day Surprise

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Gritty Felt the Love From an Overwatch Crowd

Check Out the Wildlife Photo of the Year

We’re delighted to reveal the winner of the @LumixUK #WPYpeopleschoice Award is @davidllo with his heart-warming image, Bond of Brothers! 🦁

Congratulations, David!



Find out more and see the Highly Commended images in the top five here: https://t.co/1SajzXht4H pic.twitter.com/BcmMJmVRvt — Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) February 13, 2019

