Traina Thoughts: A Man Ate Alone At Outback on Valentine's Day In Hopes of Getting a Free Steak

Man live tweets about eating alone at Outback on Valentine's Day.

By Jimmy Traina
February 15, 2019

1.  Nothing going on in the sports world right now is half as entertaining as one man's Valentine's Day mission. 

Twitter user @baconflavoring wanted to see if he could get a delicious free steak out of the wonderful Outback Steakhouse if he pretended a date ditched him on Valentine's Day. The guy played out the entire scneario on Twitter and provided a slew of updates. This was his initial tweet in the thread.

You should click that link and read the entire thread. I'll provide a couple of details here, but if you don't want the spoilers, skip ahead to item No. 2 right now.

Skip ahead for no spoilers.

Skip ahead now.

OK, here you go. The payoff at the end was great and the dude did a good thing by using this scheme as a way to donate to charity. At first, I was shocked he didn't order a Bloomin' Onion, but after thinking about it, it was the right move. A Bloomin' Onion is one of the worst things you could possibly eat on Valentine's Day. Gives you bad breath, makes you sick to your stomach, causes other issues I don't want to mention. All things that are big problems on a night when the chances are high for things getting amorous. Also, great job by Outback with their reaction to this saga.

2. Bill Walton celebrated Valentine's Day by rubbing chocolates all over his face and then throwing them at his broadcast partner, Dave Pasch (which is way these two made yeseterday's list of the top five duos in sports media). Walton did this right after he mentioned that  10-years ago this week, he contemplate suicide. It was quite a transition that only Walton could pull off. 

Walton discussed how he got into such a dark place and why he ended up not going through with suicide last month on the SI Media Podcast.

3. Charles Barkley heaped high praise, in a way only Charles Barkley could, on Mavericks star, Luka Doncic.

4. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry called the Anthony Davis situation "a dumpster fire" and we have to praise him for his honesty.

5. Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is in yet another kerfluffle. This time he's caught up in some drama about his arbitration hearing, which he won. After beating Cleveland at the table, he gave this quote:

"You never know how the character assassination plays, and considering that's what ended it, it kind of put a black mark on what I thought was a really well-argued case on both sides. There's not room for that. Let's just stick to the numbers. Let the numbers tell the story. You don't need to bring character assassination into it, especially for charitable campaigns."

He also added, "They don't mention that I gave to 68 charities or that I donated more than $100,000," Bauer said. "Or that the whole point of the campaign was to bring awareness to all those charities, past the money I was giving them. Nothing about that. They just tried to say that I was bad for donating or for running that campaign."

Memo to Trevor Bauer: You can give to charity and still have character issues. Yes, you gave money to charity. You also bullied a college student and sent 80 -- EIGHT, ZERO, EIGHTY -- tweets to her. Giving money to charity doesn't cancel that out.

6.  This week's SI Media Podcast features a discussion with Sports Business Journal's John Ourand about all the latest sports media news including, fallout from Bob Costas's controverial exit from NBC and the role the NFL played, the AAF's debut ratings, the NBA's ratings issues, the latest on ESPN firing Adnan Virk, why the NFL is expected to have the Dolphins play the Cowboys in the late afternoon Thanksgiving game, why the Patriots aren't likley to play on opening night, and much more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

7. DUET VIDEO OF THE DAY: Memo to J-Lo: This is how you do Motown. 

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Prediction: Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be unsigned on Opening Day. 

