1. On the latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, writer, author and podcast host Jim Miller, who knows as much about the inner workings at ESPN as anyone, said that you shouldn't expect any more changes to the Monday Night Football booth, with one exception.

"They're going to have a two-man booth unless somehow Peyton changes his mind," Miller said. "They have a relationship with Peyton because of the ESPN+ show right now and Peyton has thought about this, but if you're Petyon, what's the upside?"

Miller added, "I believe from everything I've heard it's going to be the two of them [Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland] and the only third possibility would be Peyton. Peyton is the only reason to pull up a third chair. If they start auditioning people and bringing somebody else in as a third that isn't Peyton, I'd be surprised and I'd ask, why?"

Miller also explains how Tony Romo impacted Jason Witten, who left ESPN after one season to return to the Cowboys.

"Tony Romo ruined the booth for all newcomers," Miller said. "He just wiped out an entire generation.​"

2. There are days, especially now with no football around, when I get to the SI office and there isn't a sports story half as interesting or compelling as the big non-sports story everyone is talking about. Today is one of those days. The Internet is abuzz over Gayle King's interview with R. Kelly that aired Wednesday on CBS This Morning.

Since I often cover media in this space, I had to opine on what took place.

The interview captivated people for two reasons: 1) R. Kelly lost his mind while trying to defend himsef, and 2) Gayle King put on a masterclass in interviewing.

No matter how much crap Kelly threw at her and no matter how heated and out of control he got, King never flinched, paused, or got rattled. It was as impressive a perfomance that you'll ever see from an interviewer.

“Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me! I'm fighting for my f***ing life! Y'all killing me with this sh*t!" @RKelly told @GayleKing, standing up. "I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!"https://t.co/u4AENVJQsc pic.twitter.com/jLF7l8etYh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

On a lighter note (if there could ever be a lighter note regarding R. Kelly), the screengrabs and tweets from people praising King have been outstanding.

I want to be ‘Gayle King’ unbothered in this life. pic.twitter.com/wjE5Xq04Hu — Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) March 6, 2019

R. Kelly reminds me of people in high school who always thought if they were loud that nobody would fight them. They would rant, scream, and act a fool because they know they were wrong.



Gayle King, however, reminds me of the person who always won the fight. Unbothered. Mood. pic.twitter.com/XM2VFVyor9 — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) March 6, 2019

This shot of Gayle King and R. Kelly is one of the most powerful photos I’ve ever seen. Her composure. His rage. It speaks so loudly on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/NZI5y6T5Ph — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 6, 2019

3. I'm not an All-Star Game person, so there's nothing MLB can do to make it interesting to me, but I'd imagine this change in the system will give the Midsummer Classic a little extra juice.

The first Tuesday in November isn't going to be the only Election Day anymore. In a deal nearing ratification, MLB and the MLB Players Association are talking about overhauling All-Star voting to create an Election Day, sources tell ESPN. Details: https://t.co/NzVEyYOPOg — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 6, 2019

4. Whether you agree or not with the method, it's pretty amazing that Phillies owner John Middleton would publicly admit that he listened to fans when choosing between Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

This is . . . oh my God. pic.twitter.com/6nnDM0uTV8 — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) March 5, 2019

6. This tweet happened one year ago today and it should be celebrated.

I asked the legendary Bill Raftery today if he's ever thought about joining Twitter. His outstanding response: “No, and I’ll tell you why -- because at 11:30 at night when I’ve had my 10th drink, I’m liable to say something that will cost me my job.” — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 6, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: After seeing this tweet this morning...

Mar 6, 1983: the 1st cell phone to be offered commercially went on sale to the public. #80s the Motorola DynaTAC 8000x cost $3,995. pic.twitter.com/0HX2DV4TpF — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) March 6, 2019

IN CLOSING: Bryce Harper getting in trouble for tampering is highly comical.