Twitter Roasts Full House’s Aunt Becky For Involvement in College Admissions Scandal

Full House actress Lori Loughlin was charged on Tuesday for her involvement in a "large-scale college entrance exam cheating scheme."

By Michael Shapiro
March 12, 2019

Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin was among the 50-plus people charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating and recruitment scheme on Tuesday, and Twitter took no time before commenting on the former Full House star's foray into the limelight. 

The alleged scheme involved wealthy individuals—celebrities included—paying large bribes to college admissions officers and varsity coaches to get their children admitted to prestigious institutions under the false pretenses that they were athletic recruits. It’s a serious matter, but it's still undeniably funny that the woman who played "Aunt Becky" on one of the most popular sitcoms of the ’90s is implicated. 

Following her charges of "conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud" on Tuesday, the internet came together both to reminisce over Full House, and to make a few jokes at Loughlin's expense.

The FBI reportedly recorded phone calls in which Loughlin discussed the scheme with a cooperating witness and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman. Loughlin is accused of reportedly paying $500,000 to USC to have her two daughters recruited for the college's crew team, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Neither of Loughlin's daughters participated in crew.

