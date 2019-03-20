You already know Sansa Stark feels at home around ice.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner stole the show when she appeared on Madison Square Garden's Jumbotron during Tuesday night's matcup between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings. Turner fist dabbed for the cameras before she proceeded to chug her glass of red wine while the crowd cheered her on. She then raised her fist victoriously and laughed as she looked up at the jumbotron.

Video of the moment went viral and Turner later posted it on Instagram with the caption "Send it for the starks."

She downed that wine with speed that would make Cersei jealous.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14.