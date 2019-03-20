Watch: Sophie Turner Chugs Wine on Jumbrotron at Rangers Game

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Sophie Turner lived her best life on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

By Jenna West
March 20, 2019

You already know Sansa Stark feels at home around ice.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner stole the show when she appeared on Madison Square Garden's Jumbotron during Tuesday night's matcup between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings. Turner fist dabbed for the cameras before she proceeded to chug her glass of red wine while the crowd cheered her on. She then raised her fist victoriously and laughed as she looked up at the jumbotron.

Video of the moment went viral and Turner later posted it on Instagram with the caption "Send it for the starks."

She downed that wine with speed that would make Cersei jealous. 

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14.

