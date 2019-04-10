1. Tuesday night was a good night on Twitter dot com.

Not only did Magic Johnson resign from his job as president of basketball operations without telling his boss, he cited his desire to tweet more freely as a reason for walking away from his gig with the Lakers.

That last part is what I want to focus on today. One of the greatest athletes of all time, a five-time NBA champion, three-time MVP and 12-time All-Star, has quit his job, at age 59, so he can pound out 240-character missives on his iPhone to share with the world. What makes this even more hilarious is that Johnson is one of the worst celebrity tweeters on the platform. Granted, Johnson's tweets are so bad they're good, but I'm not sure Magic understands that.

Naturally, this was the perfect storm for Twitter and the reaction to this bombshell was sensational.

Magic Johnson arriving back home realizing he can tweet freely again: pic.twitter.com/jGmecvRQwf — Justin Enriquez (@justinenriquez_) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson rejoining NBA twitter for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/eF15ZCpLLf — Bruh Report (@BruhReport) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson when he realizes he can talk about players now on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/9VGy6bpvif — Chris Tiller (@ChrisTiller007) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson’s tweets are historically bad yet he quit his job for his right to tweet. God bless. pic.twitter.com/w7URS8WnWZ — Megan (@MeganInNoDak) April 10, 2019

All Magic Johnson wanted was to be able to tweet his stuff on a regular basis pic.twitter.com/YFg7c4xnzL — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson’s tweet drafts folder must be filled to the BRIM to make him quit like that. — Micah A. (@LetMicahDown) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson quit his job so he could tweet more. All of us are really stuck here, aren’t we? That should be Twitter’s slogan—Admit it. You’re stuck here. 💀 — Dahlia, Mother of Harlots. (@newwhoreorder) April 10, 2019

So magic Johnson quit his job because he wanted to tweet more. I expect that from a millennial or hipster but not from an almost 60 year old man. — Arturo (@portapottyrules) April 10, 2019

Be like Magic Johnson, quit your job & just tweet peacefully... pic.twitter.com/aZnmdqbNtA — Steve Thurrr (@qnsny36) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson saw this tweet and was like, fuck it, I'm out https://t.co/UzeDNwy11G — Chris Young (@chrisyoungj) April 10, 2019

2. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is a conversation with columnist Ray Ratto. Following Ratto, MLB Network’s Lauren Shehadi and Robert Flores join the podcast.

Ratto talks about being laid off from his job at NBC Bay Area in January, the state of the sports media business, the problem with podcasts, The Athletic’s business model, Twitter, why he hates compliments and much more.

Shehadi and Flores discuss their daily show MLB Central, how MLB can capture a younger audience, Mike Trout’s marketability, bat flips, personalities of baseball players and more.

3. How does Mike Francesa STILL not understand that his show is recorded every day and if he lies, the world will know about—just like this.

In the clip above, Mike Francesa said Virginia would never win a championship under Tony Bennett. Today, to the surprise of absolutely no one, Mike denied saying that. So I merged both clips for your enjoyment. Money-back guarantee on this one. pic.twitter.com/iTulk6HZKv — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 10, 2019

4. Speaking of mistruths, Anthony Davis claims he had no idea he was wearing a "That's All Folks" shirt to his final game as a Pelican on Tuesday night. Hmmm...

5. Former Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley, who signed with the Bills this offseason, doesn't think Jerry's World is all it's cracked up to be.

Actually if we wanna compare from a players perspective buffalo shits on Dallas. Facilities for recovery and training are top notch! https://t.co/RhYV6Yzv28 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) April 9, 2019

6. In case you missed this wild story, an Astros fan is suing the team because she got a broken finger when a T-shirt was shot into the crowd by the team's mascot. SI's legal analyst Michael McCann has a tremendous breakdown of the lawsuit.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: ESPN and TNT would be wise to make Dirk Nowitzki a contributor to their NBA shows next season.

IN CLOSING: I hope all my sports media colleagues get a good night's sleep tonight, because they have four strenuous days of rooting for Tiger Woods coming up.