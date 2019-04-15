1. While you were glued to Tiger Woods winning some golf tournament over the weekend, you may have missed something just as important, if not more important, on Twitter.

Some creative soul named Amelia Wedemyer did a rare thing and used Twitter for good by treating us to an entire thread of images of Ben Affleck as drinks from Dunkin'. Sure, you might be saying to yourself, "that sounds ridiculous," but there is a fine line between ridiculous and brilliant. And when you can't help but check the next tweet in a thread no matter how much you don't want to, that equals brilliant. And hilarious.

Thank you for your service, Amelia.

There is also a Tom Brady version of this concept. Click the tweet below to check it out.

A THREAD: tom brady as things he would never consume pic.twitter.com/CKUeiuCTIG — obj (@obaileyj) April 14, 2019

2. Delino Deshields Jr. should be your new favorite baseball player. The Rangers outfielder spotted a young fan who who was rocking DeShields's hair and jersey during Sunday's game and gave him one hell of a thrill. It would've been enough for DeShields to just chat with the kid and give him a ball, but he also brought the fan into the clubhouse and spent some time with him.

Wish I had as much swag as this kid. https://t.co/UejBXryyU4 — Delino DeShields (@LinoDeShields) April 14, 2019

This is why baseball is awesome!@LinoDeShields meets his mini-me in the crowd and invites him into the clubhouse to meet the guys!#TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/NM1nKXSN4e — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) April 14, 2019

What started with a tweet ended in a day my Jude will never forget. @LinoDeShields, I’m forever grateful. Five weeks ago, I lost my dad. If it taught me anything, it was that in the end, we are left with moments and memories. You gave us that gift today. #3 has our ❤️@Rangers pic.twitter.com/aVECTzYUxD — Anna Roe (@annacroe) April 15, 2019

3. Charles Barkley is still mocking on the women of San Antonio.

"I bet you can't do that to the big ass women in San Antonio."



😂 5 years later and Charles Barkley is still cracking Shaq up with jokes about the churro-loving ladies in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/eJKzlV212n — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 15, 2019

4. There hasn't been and never will be a headline as good as this one from the New York Post in 1983.

36 years ago today in @nypost and timeless still pic.twitter.com/8IY6x6sZlP — Raju Narisetti (@raju) April 15, 2019

5. SPOILER: If you haven't watched Sunday night's Game of Thrones yet, skip to the next item. If you have watched Sunday night's Game of Thrones, here is a memorable moment from the episode that gets a Curb Your Enthusiasm twist.

REMINDER: Later this afternoon, SI.com will have the first weekly GoT column from Eagles defensive end Chris Long, so be sure to follow the SI Extra Mustard Twitter account to get that link.

7. Listen, this is not *NSYNC with Justin Timberlake, but Ariana Grande doing Tearing Up My Heart with the rest of the group is still worth a watch because the classics never get old.

IN CLOSING: I've never seen a story lose legs faster than the Amir Johnson/Joel Embiid-look-at-iPhone-during-game story.