Traina Thoughts: Ben Affleck as Dunkin' Beverages Was the Twitter Highlight of the Weekend

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Imges

Twitter thread with several images of Ben Affleck looking like beverages from Dunkin' goes viral.

By Jimmy Traina
April 15, 2019

1. While you were glued to Tiger Woods winning some golf tournament over the weekend, you may have missed something just as important, if not more important, on Twitter.

Some creative soul named Amelia Wedemyer did a rare thing and used Twitter for good by treating us to an entire thread of images of Ben Affleck as drinks from Dunkin'. Sure, you might be saying to yourself, "that sounds ridiculous," but there is a fine line between ridiculous and brilliant. And when you can't help but check the next tweet in a thread no matter how much you don't want to, that equals brilliant. And hilarious.

Thank you for your service, Amelia. 

There is also a Tom Brady version of this concept. Click the tweet below to check it out.

2. Delino Deshields Jr. should be your new favorite baseball player. The Rangers outfielder spotted a young fan who who was rocking DeShields's hair and jersey during Sunday's game and gave him one hell of a thrill. It would've been enough for DeShields to just chat with the kid and give him a ball, but he also brought the fan into the clubhouse and spent some time with him.

3. Charles Barkley is still mocking on the women of San Antonio.

4. There hasn't been and never will be a headline as good as this one from the New York Post in 1983.

5. SPOILER: If you haven't watched Sunday night's Game of Thrones yet, skip to the next item. If you have watched Sunday night's Game of Thrones, here is a memorable moment from the episode that gets a Curb Your Enthusiasm twist. 

REMINDER: Later this afternoon, SI.com will have the first weekly GoT column from Eagles defensive end Chris Long, so be sure to follow the SI Extra Mustard Twitter account to get that link.

6. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is a conversation with columnist Ray Ratto. Following Ratto, MLB Network’s Lauren Shehadi and Robert Flores join the podcast. Ratto talks about being laid off from his job at NBC Bay Area in January, the state of the sports media business, the problem with podcasts, The Athletic’s business model, Twitter, why he hates compliments and much more. Shehadi and Flores discuss their daily show MLB Central, how MLB can capture a younger audience, Mike Trout’s marketability, bat flips, personalities of baseball players and more.

7. Listen, this is not *NSYNC with Justin Timberlake, but Ariana Grande doing Tearing Up My Heart with the rest of the group is still worth a watch because the classics never get old.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I've never seen a story lose legs faster than the Amir Johnson/Joel Embiid-look-at-iPhone-during-game story.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message