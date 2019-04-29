Traina Thoughts: Athletes React to Monumental 'Game of Thrones' Episode

HBO

Arya kills the Night King on shocking episode of 'Game of Thrones' and athletes go wild.

By Jimmy Traina
April 29, 2019

1. The only thing people are talking about Monday is Game of Thrones. If you don't watch the show, this perfectly sums up your Monday.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long will have his Episode 3 recap later today right here on SI.com, but for now, here's how several athletes from a variety of sports reacted to Sunday night's episode, which featured Arya taking out the Night King.
















Meanwhile, former NBA tough guy Matt Barnes is slightly behind the times and unimpressed.

2. Allowing tackling is definitely one way for Major League Baseball to attract new viewers.

3. Steve Kerr reminded people Sunday that no matter what Kevin Durant or anyone else does on the court during the playoffs, there's one guy who always did it better.

4. Clayton Kershaw's son Charley has one hell of a windup.

5. I remember when people thought the NFL was dying.

6. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with Jim Nantz of CBS Sports. So far in 2019, the veteran play-by-play man has called an epic AFC title game between the Patriots and Chiefs, one of the most boring Super Bowls of all time, a thrilling Final Four (including Virginia’s stunning comeback in the title game) and a little golf tournament known as the Masters won by Tiger Woods. Nantz goes in-depth on all of these topics. He also explains why he has absolutely no use for Twitter, talks about the NFL schedule release, and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 65th birthday to Jerry Seinfeld.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: It would be so nice if we can have great NBA playoff games where the main storyline isn't the refs.

