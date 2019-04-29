1. The only thing people are talking about Monday is Game of Thrones. If you don't watch the show, this perfectly sums up your Monday.

Now I know how it feels to be on twitter on NFL Sunday’s and not be a football fan. — Ashok Moore (@AshokMoore) April 29, 2019

Two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long will have his Episode 3 recap later today right here on SI.com, but for now, here's how several athletes from a variety of sports reacted to Sunday night's episode, which featured Arya taking out the Night King.

Sneak peak at my #GOT review notes pic.twitter.com/Zn91wQxLRK — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 29, 2019

Greatest television episode of all time. Period. No discussion. Thank you @GameOfThrones — Christian McCaffrey (@run__cmc) April 29, 2019

LMAO my security camera caught our reaction to the night king catchin arya and then the kill shot. pic.twitter.com/rtLuKJ7fQN — feeno (@ArianFoster) April 29, 2019

arya with the mj switch in mid air!!!! — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) April 29, 2019

Arya is the Jordan of our generation . We aren’t worthy — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 29, 2019

If u saw EndGame and Game of Thrones this weekend, be thankful we didn’t go into cardiacarrest — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) April 29, 2019

Arya with the ol misdirection play 👀 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 29, 2019

Ima need a cigarette after that.. #GameOfThornes — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) April 29, 2019

Arya called GAME!!!! — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 29, 2019

Game of Thrones man....wow — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 29, 2019

All I got to say is girl freaking power! Feeling so many emotions! N #GameofThrones — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 29, 2019

What y’all gonna show on TV after that huh??? Don’t even try it this shit was epic. Cancel all TV shows after this one #GameOfThrones — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) April 29, 2019

The #BattleOfWinterfell was a great movie by itself — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 29, 2019

Now that I’ve slept on it and read a lot of stuff online... I’m really worried about where Thrones is going to end up. I’m ready for these last 3 episodes... but the first 3 didn’t deliver. No risks. Fan service. Twitter moments. Moving way too fast. — Hippo Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) April 29, 2019

My mind has absolutely exploded! #bestepisodeEVeR — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) April 29, 2019

Meanwhile, former NBA tough guy Matt Barnes is slightly behind the times and unimpressed.

Never seen Game Of Thrones. Starting season 1 episode 1 now!! Let’s see what all this hype is about 🙄 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) April 29, 2019

Just finished episode 2. Not sold yet — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) April 29, 2019

2. Allowing tackling is definitely one way for Major League Baseball to attract new viewers.

Royals challenge call that Hansel Robles did not violate Home Plate Collision Rule in the 9th; call overturned, violation. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/c19ryHot08 — MLB Replays (@MLBReplays) April 28, 2019

Lol, sorry, Hansel Robles, but you are certainly not allowed to do this pic.twitter.com/PuU12sJqQO — David Adler (@_dadler) April 28, 2019

3. Steve Kerr reminded people Sunday that no matter what Kevin Durant or anyone else does on the court during the playoffs, there's one guy who always did it better.

Reporter: "Have you seen anything like what Kevin Durant has been doing in the last four games?"

Warriors' Steve Kerr: "There's this guy, Michael... something. I can't remember his last name." pic.twitter.com/aUHrXnVJDz — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 28, 2019

4. Clayton Kershaw's son Charley has one hell of a windup.

5. I remember when people thought the NFL was dying.

Just In: ESPN says this year’s draft was the most watched & most attended draft in NFL history. 6.1M people tuned in on TV/digital, 600K fans attended. In total, all NFL Draft telecasts combined to reach more than 47.5M television viewers over the three-day event, up +5% vs. 2018 pic.twitter.com/s2WLkHbrZt — Jess Golden (@JGolden5) April 29, 2019

6. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with Jim Nantz of CBS Sports. So far in 2019, the veteran play-by-play man has called an epic AFC title game between the Patriots and Chiefs, one of the most boring Super Bowls of all time, a thrilling Final Four (including Virginia’s stunning comeback in the title game) and a little golf tournament known as the Masters won by Tiger Woods. Nantz goes in-depth on all of these topics. He also explains why he has absolutely no use for Twitter, talks about the NFL schedule release, and more.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 65th birthday to Jerry Seinfeld.

IN CLOSING: It would be so nice if we can have great NBA playoff games where the main storyline isn't the refs.