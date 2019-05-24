Traina Thoughts: Draymond Green Says It's a Mindf--- To Not Have LeBron James In Playoffs

LeBron James' absence from the NBA playoffs is weird, says Draymond Green.

May 24, 2019

1. There are few NBA players who could articulate what it's been like to go through this postseason without seeing LeBron James do this thing every couple of days than Draymond Green.

In a very good Bleacher Report story on LeBron being out of sight but not out of mind, Green said the King's absence from the playoffs is a "mindf*ck."

"It's just weird," the Warriors' star said. "More as a basketball fan than anything: 'Damn, Bron not there.' It's super weird. You always relish the opportunity to play against a talent like that."

"It's just weird to look over there to know that you're going to play someone completely different. It's kind of a mindf*ck."

Ratings, however, have been fine for the playoffs, so far without LeBron, although that will most likley change during the NBA Finals.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently talked about how LeBron's move out West to the Lakers hurt ratings for the regular season.

2. What a perfect way to go into Memorial Day Weekend.

WFAN radio host Mike Francesa opened his show Thursday by very casually dropping a conspiracy theory about meteorologists. According to Francesa, meteorologists will always lie about the weather forecast for a summer holiday, such as Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day.

"Remember, they'll always show you sun on one of the four days of Memorial Day Weekend no matter what," explained Francesa. "This week they're showing you three because of the fact that they will always make you complete your trips. They'll lie about it if they have too because it's worth too much money with people who have planned to go places. That is always the case they'll always give you overly optimistic weather reports. That's just the way the game is played"

Who knew? We had no idea this was a thing. And we have no idea why meteorologists would want people to "complete their trips." And we're not sure who is making meteorologists lie about the weather because "it's worth too much money." But Francesa declared this practice with full authority, so it must be true.

While Francesa came off as an expert in meteorology, he doesn't understand this whole Uber thing.

3. I know everyone is losing their minds because Aaron Rodgers attempted to chug a beer at last night's Raptors-Bucks game, but the chryon on the Jumbotron describing him as "Game of Thrones Extra" was the real highlight.

4. "Jeopardy James" is still alive, but he actually had a minor challenge from another contestant on last night's show before earning win No. 26 in a row.

5. Um?

6. A brand new SI Media Podcast features an interview with newly retired NFL star, and SI.com's Game of Thrones correspondent, Chris Long. The two-time Super Bowl champion talks about the controversial finale, the process he went through writing weekly recaps for SI, how Twitter has changed the way people watch TV, his decision to retire, whether he'd come back, starting a new media company, and much more. He even makes a reference to smoking weed, since many people seem to care about that. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunesSpotifyand Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Summer doesn't officially start until June 21, but this weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, so we're gonna go with that.

IN CLOSING: Bucks in 7.

      Modal message