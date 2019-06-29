Rainbow-Hued Performance

"What Megan Rapinoe is doing at this World Cup is something historic," wrote Grant Wahl on Friday after she led the USWNT to a 2-1 win over France:

"Fifty years to the day after the Stonewall Uprising in New York City became a touchstone of the LGBT movement, four years after the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage a nationwide right and three days after President Trump called her out on Twitter for protesting his policies (including those toward the gay community), Megan Rapinoe celebrated Pride Month in the most Megan Rapinoe of ways. She cut through the cacophony of noise that surrounds her these days, delivering a rainbow-hued performance for the ages in the U.S.’s 2-1 World Cup quarterfinal victory over France on Friday."

Next up: England at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday (on Fox).

Last Chance Felonies

"Hopefully I’m harder on them here than they will be at their four-year, and when they get there, they’ve already gone through football jail, so to speak. That’s what I call this place. I call JUCO football jail and you’ve gotta get out of it."

That was Independence Community College head coach Jason Brown last July when Last Chance U season three was released on Netflix. One year later, Brown is trying to avoid actual jail. He is facing eight felony charges for blackmail and identity theft after he allegedly posed as a lawyer and sent ceast-and-desist letters to newspapers for running negative stories.

I didn’t watch season three. Should I? I fell off midway through season two when the show grew dull and kept repeating itself.

8 Weeks

College football kicks off eight weeks from this weekend: Best players for 2019 who didn’t play one snap in 2018 ... The ACC’s very small list of potential expansion candidates is believed to include BYU and Army ... Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick wasn’t watching the same Cotton Bowl as everyone else ... 25 best non-conference games this season ... Best QB matchups for each week of the season.

Do scorers take drug tests?

Dodgers' Joe Kelly disputes pitching line: Official scorer 'could be f------ high.' https://t.co/Pg7jZ7HlMx pic.twitter.com/dqrwGhhgoi — theScore (@theScore) June 29, 2019

That mustache

Odds and Ends

Randy Walker

Saturday is the 13th anniversary of the death of Northwestern football coach Randy Walker.

Oh my

