1. Now THIS is a Stephen A. Smith I can enjoy.

The rants and tales of "crying" are so contrived and over the top, but a simple "go to hell" is so effective.

A caller to Smith's radio show Monday said all hope was not lost for the Knicks after missing out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving because Carmelo Anthony was still available. Stephen A. was simply not having it.

Caller brought up Carmelo Anthony and Stephen A. Smith told him "Go to hell" and ended the call! This man is DONE! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0exlRECFwU — #34 (@ftbeard_17) July 1, 2019

Now that reaction was real. And wonderful.

2. Klay Thompson not only celebrated his return to Golden State with a great Instagram post...

...but he also became the media's favorite player by releasing a sneaker that pays tribute to his love of reading the newspaper.

Klay Thompson is celebrating his new @Warriors Max deal with a special edition sneaker drop this weekend, highlighting his pre-game locker ritual of reading the newspaper.



The @EastBayTimes x Anta KT4s will drop at @Oaklandish’s downtown Oakland store this Sunday, July 7th. pic.twitter.com/qkCpFwcBr2 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 2, 2019

3. I'm a Yankees fan so I can't really mock another team for retiring jerseys, but this is completely and utterly ridiculous.

Statement from Warriors Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/D2TPPZPuz1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 1, 2019

4. The Voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, has not missed an inning as a play-by-play man or analayst since 1989. Thirty years. He's done play-by-play for every single inning of every single game since 2004. Again, without missing one inning. That incredible streak will come to an end this week when Sterling takes time off to get healthy after recently being under the weather.

BREAKING: John Sterling's amazing Yankees streak ending on Thursday. https://t.co/Z0xs47QbaE via @nypostsports — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 2, 2019

Sterling talked to me about the 30-year streak when he appeared on the SI Media Podcast last May.

5. Dwyane Wade should not be retired.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features a very spirited interview with Seth Rollins. The WWE Universal champion was on fire, defending the WWE from recent criticisms about the product, addressing Dean Ambrose's controversial comments in which he bashed the WWE, and opening up about his relationship with "The Man," Becky Lynch. It is a must-listen for any wrestling fan.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.​​​​

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of 4th of July week, let's remember July 5, 1993, when Lex Luger showed up on helicopter to bodyslam Yokozuna. I know people think this era was a low point for WWE, but I loved it for all the cheesiness.

