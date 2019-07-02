Traina Thoughts: Stephen A. Smith's Reaction to Caller's Carmelo Anthony Suggestion Is Better Than His Rants

Noah Graham/Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has no patience for caller who brings up Carmelo Anthony.

By Jimmy Traina
July 02, 2019

1. Now THIS is a Stephen A. Smith I can enjoy.

The rants and tales of "crying" are so contrived and over the top, but a simple "go to hell" is so effective.

A caller to Smith's radio show Monday said all hope was not lost for the Knicks after missing out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving because Carmelo Anthony was still available. Stephen A. was simply not having it.

Now that reaction was real. And wonderful.

2. Klay Thompson not only celebrated his return to Golden State with a great Instagram post...

Mood (there was never a doubt) #warrior4life

...but he also became the media's favorite player by releasing a sneaker that pays tribute to his love of reading the newspaper.

3. I'm a Yankees fan so I can't really mock another team for retiring jerseys, but this is completely and utterly ridiculous.

4. The Voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, has not missed an inning as a play-by-play man or analayst since 1989. Thirty years. He's done play-by-play for every single inning of every single game since 2004. Again, without missing one inning. That incredible streak will come to an end this week when Sterling takes time off to get healthy after recently being under the weather.

Sterling talked to me about the 30-year streak when he appeared on the SI Media Podcast last May.

5. Dwyane Wade should not be retired.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features a very spirited interview with Seth Rollins. The WWE Universal champion was on fire, defending the WWE from recent criticisms about the product, addressing Dean Ambrose's controversial comments in which he bashed the WWE, and opening up about his relationship with "The Man," Becky Lynch. It is a must-listen for any wrestling fan.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.​​​​

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of 4th of July week, let's remember July 5, 1993, when Lex Luger showed up on helicopter to bodyslam Yokozuna. I know people think this era was a low point for WWE, but I loved it for all the cheesiness.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Joe Buck is the guest on the next SI Media Podcast, which comes out very early Wednesday morning and he had some interesting things to say about the restrictions CBS put on Jim Nantz's appearance on FOX during the U.S. Open.

      Modal message