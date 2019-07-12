1. It's a summer Friday and you've already read everything you need to read about the Russell Westbrook trade, so I'm kicking things off with a non-sports story that will be more amusing than anything else you read today.

A 25-year-old woman went into a Georgia Dairy Queen last week and ordered a Moana-themed cake for her birthday. However, the worker Cassandra Walker misunderstood the order and the cake did not pay tribute to The Rock's smash-hit movie. Instead of Moana, the cake paid tribute to marijuana.

The local Dairy Queen heard "marijuana" instead of "Moana"https://t.co/XgbKCeO8gu — CNN (@CNN) July 11, 2019

The woman who ordered the cake actually got a kick out of the mix-up. Sadly, though, Dairy Queen completely overreacted to the innocent mistake and fired the employee who made the cake.

Let's hope Dairy Queen understands the error of its ways and re-hires Walker.

2. My SI colleague Jacob Feldman is handing out awards to TV broadcasting All-Stars as we hit the midway point of 2019.

3. Terrible job by the Associated Press on Thursday night. Adrian Wojnarowski broke the Russell Westbrook trade at 8:26 p.m. ET.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

The AP sent this out at 8:56 p.m. ET.

BREAKING: AP source: Thunder agree to trade Russell Westbrook to Rockets for Chris Paul, two first-round picks and two pick swaps. — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 12, 2019

4. The best thing you will see on the Internet today is this 10-minute feature by the New York Times on what has happened to all of Bob Ross's iconic paintings.

Bob Ross painted more than 1,000 landscapes for his television show — so why are they so hard to find? We solve one of the internet’s favorite little mysteries. https://t.co/q0koTZ6nYB — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 12, 2019

5. If you read between the lines, you know what DirecTV's exclusive hold on the NFL games will come to an end after 2020 and that's a beautiful thing.

Goodell on selling media rights to a tech company: "This next negotiation is going to be fun, more complex, probably will include additional players." https://t.co/CNVQoFj20J — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) July 12, 2019

6. The issue of reporting on NBA free agency and separating reporting from opining was a huge topic on a brand new SI Media Podcast with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. The NBA senior writer talked to me about her process and how she goes about getting scoops. Shelburne also revealed that Kawhi Leonard's camp was unhappy with her, so it made it harder for her to get information on where he'd sign. Other topics on the podcast include how careful reporters need to be about sourcing, why there was so much wrong information about Leonard’s future, how the Paul George trade to the Clippers stayed quiet, issues Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have in New York, people wanting to see LeBron James’s demise, Ronda Rousey’s WWE future, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is an all-time classic Mean Gene-Bobby Heenan interview.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: We have had a run of great guests on the SI Media Podcast lately. Joe Buck, Seth Rollins and Scott Van Pelt to name a few. Click those links above and check them out this weekend. If you can subscribe and then rate and review, it would help tremendously. Thanks.