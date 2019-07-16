Traina Thoughts: If Shaq Is a Man of His Word, He Will Be Kissing Steve Kerr's Cheese-Covered Feet Soon

Shaq said he'd kiss the feet of any coach who goes to four NBA Finals in five seasons.

By Jimmy Traina
July 16, 2019

1. “If a coach takes a team to the Finals four out of five years, I’ll kiss his feet on Fear Factor. With cheese on it. I would. It will never be done again."

That was the promise Shaquille O'Neal made during a 2004 interview with ESPN. At the time, Phil Jackson had taken the Lakers to the NBA Finals in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004. Yesterday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who coached his team to the NBA Finals in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, reminded the world of the Diesel's claim.

Shaq must REALLY love cheese because it looks like the big guy is willing to hold up his end of the deal.

Hopefully for Shaq, Steve Kerr's feet will be slightly less grotesque than his.

2. Speaking of feet, this has been the most-talked about video on the Internet over the past 24 hours and really sums up how awful it is to deal with society on a day-to-day basis.

3. Nice job by Madden to include this blast from the past in its newest game.

4. Red Bull and Advil are the new PEDs.

5. You shouldn't put too much stock into polls, but this one is interesting.

Considering Kobe is hardly a member of sports media -- he does some show on ESPN's paid app -- I'm thinking voters may have been judging him on past issues.

6. I've had a good run of guests on the SI Media Podcast over the past month. In case you've missed any of the interview, check them out right here and be sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Spotify.

• RAMONA SHELBURNE

• JOE BUCK

• SETH ROLLINS

• SCOTT VAN PELT

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Yesterday was Jesse "The Body" Ventura's 68th birthday. Because of the greatness of Bobby Heenan and Jerry Lawler, Ventura is now underrated as a great color commentator. Just listen to his masteful work in this clip.

IN CLOSING: I'm pretty unphased by money that athletes make, but $170 million for Ben Simmons? Good grief.

IN CLOSING: I'm pretty unphased by money that athletes make, but $170 million for Ben Simmons? Good grief.

      Modal message