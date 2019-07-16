1. “If a coach takes a team to the Finals four out of five years, I’ll kiss his feet on Fear Factor. With cheese on it. I would. It will never be done again."

That was the promise Shaquille O'Neal made during a 2004 interview with ESPN. At the time, Phil Jackson had taken the Lakers to the NBA Finals in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004. Yesterday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who coached his team to the NBA Finals in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, reminded the world of the Diesel's claim.

Hey @SHAQ, I’m going to do us both a favor and pretend that @D_West30 didn’t send this to me this morning. pic.twitter.com/oFhpTPYjOo — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 16, 2019

Shaq must REALLY love cheese because it looks like the big guy is willing to hold up his end of the deal.

@SteveKerr I guess I’ll c u in fear factor, and make sure it’s kraft cheese lol — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 16, 2019

Hopefully for Shaq, Steve Kerr's feet will be slightly less grotesque than his.

SHAQ'S FOOT WILL HAUNT YOU FOR LIFE!!! pic.twitter.com/EaWWjngEmt — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 26, 2017

2. Speaking of feet, this has been the most-talked about video on the Internet over the past 24 hours and really sums up how awful it is to deal with society on a day-to-day basis.

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

3. Nice job by Madden to include this blast from the past in its newest game.

They really put this in Madden 😭😭😭 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/Sp2FvCF0ol — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 16, 2019

4. Red Bull and Advil are the new PEDs.

The Dodgers landed in Philadelphia at 4:11 a.m. today, then pounded the Phillies 15 hours later. They played through fatigue. “I mean,” Cody Bellinger said, “I drank two Red Bulls and took a lot of Advil, so I was feeling all right.” — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) July 16, 2019

5. You shouldn't put too much stock into polls, but this one is interesting.

Considering Kobe is hardly a member of sports media -- he does some show on ESPN's paid app -- I'm thinking voters may have been judging him on past issues.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Yesterday was Jesse "The Body" Ventura's 68th birthday. Because of the greatness of Bobby Heenan and Jerry Lawler, Ventura is now underrated as a great color commentator. Just listen to his masteful work in this clip.

IN CLOSING: I'm pretty unphased by money that athletes make, but $170 million for Ben Simmons? Good grief.