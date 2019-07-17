If you've ever wondered what the world's best athletes will look like in 50 years, FaceApp's old age feature has your answer.

The mobile app, which went viral this week, has a filter that enables users to get a glimpse at the future, showing them what they might look like decades down the road. Several elite players across the NBA, NFL and MLB—including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Yasiel Puig and JuJu Smith-Schuster—took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to join in on the frenzy. Some were happy with the results.

Others, like Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan? Not so much.

Here are some of the best photos and captions gracing the Internet thanks to the FaceApp craze.

We had a witty caption for these photos, but our memory isn’t what it used to be.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nT53oZ9MCc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 16, 2019

Had to do it. 😂👴



The squad in 50 years... pic.twitter.com/u3J0HDyllE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 16, 2019

2080 squad goals pic.twitter.com/DNtesenuqN — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 16, 2019

Y’all know we had to get in on these #ViejoVibez 😂 pic.twitter.com/ylIgqu2lwv — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 16, 2019