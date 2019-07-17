LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade and more get in on the FaceApp craze.
If you've ever wondered what the world's best athletes will look like in 50 years, FaceApp's old age feature has your answer.
The mobile app, which went viral this week, has a filter that enables users to get a glimpse at the future, showing them what they might look like decades down the road. Several elite players across the NBA, NFL and MLB—including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Yasiel Puig and JuJu Smith-Schuster—took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to join in on the frenzy. Some were happy with the results.
Others, like Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan? Not so much.
Here are some of the best photos and captions gracing the Internet thanks to the FaceApp craze.
Different age, same Puig 😝#agechallenge pic.twitter.com/rsT51GkE9D— Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) July 16, 2019
DeMar has had ENOUGH 😭 *NSFW*— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) July 16, 2019
(via @DeMar_DeRozan | IG) pic.twitter.com/xxOfsLUaXy
Ageless wonders. #AgeChallenge pic.twitter.com/fY92763svX— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 16, 2019
We had a witty caption for these photos, but our memory isn’t what it used to be.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nT53oZ9MCc— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 16, 2019
Had to do it. 😂👴— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 16, 2019
The squad in 50 years... pic.twitter.com/u3J0HDyllE
🤣🤣 #IsItOctoberYet pic.twitter.com/CwavK6yoyz— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 16, 2019
2080 squad goals pic.twitter.com/DNtesenuqN— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 16, 2019
Y’all know we had to get in on these #ViejoVibez 😂 pic.twitter.com/ylIgqu2lwv— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 16, 2019
These guys can still hit when they’re 80.— New York Mets (@Mets) July 16, 2019
Don’t @ us.
(via FaceApp) pic.twitter.com/diYYNyxu79