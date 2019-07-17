Athletes Can't Believe What They Look Like With FaceApp Old Age Filter

LeBron James/Instagram

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade and more get in on the FaceApp craze.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 17, 2019

If you've ever wondered what the world's best athletes will look like in 50 years, FaceApp's old age feature has your answer.

The mobile app, which went viral this week, has a filter that enables users to get a glimpse at the future, showing them what they might look like decades down the road. Several elite players across the NBA, NFL and MLB—including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Yasiel Puig and JuJu Smith-Schuster—took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to join in on the frenzy. Some were happy with the results.

Others, like Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan? Not so much.

Here are some of the best photos and captions gracing the Internet thanks to the FaceApp craze.

View this post on Instagram

Been #dubnation since day 1 😂

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

View this post on Instagram

2019-20 Season here I come 😂🤣

A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) on

View this post on Instagram

🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ Grandpa Wade huh

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

View this post on Instagram

Kevin Popovich 📝📝📝

A post shared by @ kevinlove on

      Modal message