Ranking The Wonderful Moments in Aaron Boone's Epic Tirade Against Umpire

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Yankees' Aaron Boone tells umpire, 'my guys are savages' in that box'

By Jimmy Traina
July 18, 2019

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had enough of an inconsistent strike zone during Thursday's game against the Rays, so he barked at home plate umpire Brennan Miller after Brett Gardner was called out looking and got ejected. Then Boone put on a tremendous show for everyone watching with one of the best verbal tirade's you'll ever heard on a baseball field.

And here is the translation of Boone's words.

Let's rank the amazing things that take place in that 41-second clip.

5. "That guy's a good pitcher": Sure, Boone was pissed off beyond belief, but he still managed to throw in a compliment for Rays starter, Yonny Chirnos, who was 8-4 with a 3.11 ERA going into the game.

4. "Tighten that sh*t up": A pretty basic line, but Boone clapping in Miller's face while spitting it out adds some much-needed extra emphasis.

3Brett Gardner's clap: The veteran outfielder made it clear that he was a big fan of his manager's words for Miller.

2. "My guy's are f*cking savages in that box": That line is as good as it gets when it comes to a skipper arguing balls and strikes.

1. "I feel bad for you": Not as creative as "My guys are f*cking savages," but this is the ultimate insult. It's a combination of, "you stink at your job," "you have my pity," and "you are such a disappointment." Just a devastating blow.

BONUS ITEM:

While Boone went for the verbal lashing, Brett Gardner did this in the dugout:

Impressive versatility shown here by Garder to change his strategy mid-meltdown and go from destroying bat rack to destroying dugout roof.

 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message