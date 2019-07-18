Traina Thoughts: Young Phillies Fans Share a Heartwarming Moment Over Foul Ball

ESPN

Watch young fan give foul ball to another kid before they share a hug.

By Jimmy Traina
July 18, 2019

1. Baseball and two young fans gave us a rare feel-good moment during Wednesday night's Dodgers-Phillies game.

After a foul ball went into the stands, the two kids chased after the souvenir. However, unlike awful adults who do this, the youngsters did not fight over the ball. Just the opposite. The kid who got to the ball first actually picked it up and handed it to the other boy. And that boy was so moved by the act of generosity that they ended up hugging.

Giants outfielder Kevin Pillar would like to reward the kids, while Toronto pitcher Marcus Stroman also weighed in on the moment.

2. Here's another feel-good item for you. Newly retired Bob Ley joined his former SportsCenter co-host Robin Roberts on Good Morning America today. Their former partner Charley Steiner ended up making a surprise appearance as well and the trio seemed genuinely moved to be together again.

3. If all you get is a $500 fine, I can see more fans trying to distract opposing quarterbacks with laser pointers in the future.

4. Blake Griffin demonstrated why postgame interviews are so dumb during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night.

5. Big controversy in Chicago. Did Bears coah Matt Nagy say "peanuts" or "penis" while singing Take Me Out To the Ballgame? You make the call.

6. If you're a Hard Knocks fan, hit up Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

7. If you're an NFL fan, make sure you listen to the newest SI Media Podcast with Sports Business Journal's John Ourand, who went in-depth on the league's broadcasting future, streaming possibilities, Sunday Ticket, Red Zone channel and whether ABC/ESPN would get additional games. We also talked about FOX's new college football pregame show, ratings for the MLB All-Star Game and Women's World Cup and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This guy is coming to the SI Media Podcast in a couple of weeks. In studio.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: The first NFL game of the regular season is seven weeks from tonight.

