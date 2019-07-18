1. Baseball and two young fans gave us a rare feel-good moment during Wednesday night's Dodgers-Phillies game.

After a foul ball went into the stands, the two kids chased after the souvenir. However, unlike awful adults who do this, the youngsters did not fight over the ball. Just the opposite. The kid who got to the ball first actually picked it up and handed it to the other boy. And that boy was so moved by the act of generosity that they ended up hugging.

This is the cutest thing we've 𝐸𝑉𝐸𝑅 seen. pic.twitter.com/8x0h3v2j6f — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 18, 2019

Giants outfielder Kevin Pillar would like to reward the kids, while Toronto pitcher Marcus Stroman also weighed in on the moment.

There’s a lot of good out there in this world.. we just got to do a better job showcasing it!! Both the kids in the video.. if you have Twitter reach out and you got tickets on me when the @SFGiants come to town ✌🏽 https://t.co/lTD98nQ7F9 — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) July 18, 2019

The world needs more of this! https://t.co/xQ9TihIg4W — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 18, 2019

2. Here's another feel-good item for you. Newly retired Bob Ley joined his former SportsCenter co-host Robin Roberts on Good Morning America today. Their former partner Charley Steiner ended up making a surprise appearance as well and the trio seemed genuinely moved to be together again.

.@RobinRoberts honors her dear friend, the legendary @espn anchor @BobLeyESPN, as he retires after 40 years on the air. pic.twitter.com/RJ5py7nikb — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 18, 2019

3. If all you get is a $500 fine, I can see more fans trying to distract opposing quarterbacks with laser pointers in the future.

Dwyan Morgan, who shot a laser pointer at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots last AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium versus the Chiefs, pleaded guilty today to misdemeanor disturbing the peace. He was given a $500 fine, according to the prosecutor’s office. pic.twitter.com/sIzwj7ki80 — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) July 17, 2019

4. Blake Griffin demonstrated why postgame interviews are so dumb during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night.

Jimmy is put to the postgame interview test by @blakegriffin23. More with @blakegriffin23 on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/cFyZaWSZqb — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) July 18, 2019

5. Big controversy in Chicago. Did Bears coah Matt Nagy say "peanuts" or "penis" while singing Take Me Out To the Ballgame? You make the call.

6. If you're a Hard Knocks fan, hit up Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Hard knocks starting at the house today... might as well have fun with it. Anyone need a shoutout? Any mixtapes out there need some help?? 😉#HardKnocks — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 18, 2019

7. If you're an NFL fan, make sure you listen to the newest SI Media Podcast with Sports Business Journal's John Ourand, who went in-depth on the league's broadcasting future, streaming possibilities, Sunday Ticket, Red Zone channel and whether ABC/ESPN would get additional games. We also talked about FOX's new college football pregame show, ratings for the MLB All-Star Game and Women's World Cup and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This guy is coming to the SI Media Podcast in a couple of weeks. In studio.

