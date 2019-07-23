1. Two weeks ago, we told you about TSN host Jay Onrait calling out FS1's Chris Broussard for his questionable "reporting" during free agency and for being a "fraud." You'll recall that Broussard went on Twitter and said the Clippers were out of the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes shortly before Leonard signed with Los Angeles.

Last week, Broussard responded to Onrait's shots with one of the more ridiculous quotes we've seen in a while, saying, "to me, it was like someone in the G League criticizing Damian Lillard." Yes, Chris Broussard compared himself to Damian Lillard.

That brings us to today. Via Awful Announcing, Onrait has returned serve and it was straight [insert fire emoji].

On the latest episode of the Jay and Dan Podcast, Onrait, who used to work at FS1, gave a three-minute monologue right at the top of the show (listen here) in which he tore into Broussard. While calling their back-and-forth, "the dumbest sports media feud in history," Onrait got in a couple of lethal haymakers.

The first dagger Onrait hurled was, “Chris, at this point, if you actually had legitimate news and tweeted it out, would anyone believe you, or would they wait for that Woj or Shams tweet to confirm it? I think we both know the answer.”

Onrait was just getting started. He followed that savage quote up with, “I mean, what does it say about you that the only news you made during the entire NBA free agent process was getting called out on your bull---- by a foreign sports anchor?"

In a clear case of self-awareness, Onrait tried to sum up this nonsense with Broussard (and possibly gave a shoutout to Traina Thoughts), saying, "Maybe we should look on the bright side. In the summer of 2019, for three days, you and I entertained the 13 or 14 people in our business who are not on vacation.”

Yes, you did, Jay. And I thank you for doing that.

2. On a brand new Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand joins the show to talk about the controversy surrounding ESPN's Dan Le Batard, who blasted his own network and President Donald Trump on a recent show. What was Le Batard's biggest mistake? Why did ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro choose not to suspend Le Batard? What does Le Batard's future at ESPN look like? Should all sports shows have a "no politics talk" policy? We tackled all those questions and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

3. Forbes has released its list of the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world. Here's the top five: 1) Dallas Cowboys, 2) New York Yankees, 3) Real Madrid, 4) Barcelona, 5) New York Knicks.

Announcing: The World's 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2019 https://t.co/KUyjjcsQed pic.twitter.com/3rH8Li2YAy — Forbes (@Forbes) July 22, 2019

4. The Mets were mocked on Jeopardy! on Monday night.

Jeopardy really just trolled the Mets with this question lmfaooo I’m crying pic.twitter.com/XjtuK2od5P — Christina Noelle 💍 (@BallparkBitch) July 22, 2019

5. Stephen A. Smith paused mid-rant Monday to apparently praise Travis Kelce for his taste in women.

6. This was a solid video tweeted by the official WWE account this morning because those ice cream bars were absolutely delicious.

In all this heat, wouldn't you love some ice cream? pic.twitter.com/i2w1qrs0Fb — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Eddie Murphy is supposedly signing a deal with Netflix. The trailer is out for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. We're in the middle of summer. It only seems fitting we remember Eddie doing Mister Robinson on Saturday Night Live.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I just have one thing to say about the Monday Night Raw reunion show: I'd be fine if we never ever saw an NWO/DX bit ever again. It's literally the same boring thing every single time.