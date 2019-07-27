Weekend Hot Clicks: Jake Arrieta Will Not Be Distracted by Anything

On Friday night, a Phillies fan took a digger directly behind the plate. Jake Arrieta didn’t flinch, but did he see it out of the corner of his eye?

By Andrew Doughty
July 27, 2019

Did Arrieta see it?

Tate (and Dez) didn’t catch it

On the High Motor podcast last week, Dean Blandino talked about calls that still bother him. He’s constantly asked about the Dez Bryant call, though he still maintains that was the correct call and he never thinks about it. He did discuss the controversial Golden Tate touchdown call from 2015, saying they botched the replay review.

4 Weeks...

Four weeks from today (Saturday), the college football season kicks off: Ranking the top 100 players for the 2019 season ... LSU alumni started a GoFundMe campaign for the library after the locker room outcry ... Harbaugh isn’t the first coach who couldn’t beat their rival ... Illinois landed a four-star quarterback over Alabama, Georgia and other schools who are good at football.

Super Bowl or bust

I removed the team name from this paragraph. If you haven’t read it, guess which team Andy Benoit is writing about:

"The [Team] are strong in all the right places: quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, secondary and coaching. Anything short of a Super Bowl appearance will feel disappointing."

The Colts.

Benoit is predicting an MVP season from Andrew Luck, another step forward for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and a playoff run for Indianapolis.

Paige VanZant

Should’ve never happened

Bradlee Anae from the top rope

Berry wins

Odds and Ends

Ranking SEC football uniforms for 2019 ... Ranking the 10 best players likely to be most at the MLB Trade Deadline ... Swimming records are falling like crazy: 17-year-old Regan Smith just shattered Missy Franklin’s last remaining world record... Dad catches Pablo Sandoval’s home run with bare hand while holding a baby.

This song has been stuck in my head for a month

