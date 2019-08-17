Weekend Hot Clicks: Bill Walton Remains Undefeated

Fitzboom

"Who’s playing tonight?"

"I apologize to your family for ruining your career."

Bill Walton was in peak midseason college basketball form when he and Jason Benetti shared the broadcast booth for the Angels-White Sox game on Friday night. Among his highlights: Apologizing to Benetti’s family for ruining his career, calling for a triple play (with one out), comparing Wellington Castillo to Usain Bolt, and telling Benetti he doesn’t need any direction in getting high.

Here are some highlights from their eventful evening in Anaheim.

1 Week

The college football seasons kicks off one week from today (Saturday): 22 predictions for the 2019 season … SI’s preseason All-America teams ... Tate Martell takes snaps at receiver ... Rutgers can’t win football games but they can set long-snapping records ... Teams who could earn first-ever playoff ranking in 2019 ... Michigan State’s kicker is ambidextrous.

Genie Bouchard

G E N I E 🖤 https://t.co/a4XyLv1mov pic.twitter.com/Z7nWZfj3Lj — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) August 16, 2019

Swiss Army McCown

A reminder the Eagles can also play Josh McCown at WR.



🎥: @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/QFBTgbGxqM — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 17, 2019

Koala Bears growl?

UNEXPECTED GUEST: When this Brisbane resident woke up to a growling sound that wasn’t either of his dogs, he was not prepared to find a visitor this cute at his front door. https://t.co/2kwCW7jjmc pic.twitter.com/8mjru1DELq — ABC News (@ABC) August 17, 2019

Odds and Ends

Ranking SEC football uniforms ... "Pretty boy football" Lamarcus Joyner rips the Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals ... Mikhail Prokhorov’s Nets investment might net the biggest return in sports history ... Watch: Stephen King-approved horror mash-up trailer for the new Cats movie ... The minor league baseball wage lawsuit has expanded ... Everything new on Netflix this week, including Mindhunter.

Happy 75th Bobby

