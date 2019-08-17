Weekend Hot Clicks: Bill Walton Remains Undefeated

Getty Images

This weekend's Hot Clicks features Bill Walton commentating on baseball and Josh McCown coming out of retirement. 

By Andrew Doughty
August 17, 2019

Fitzboom

"Who’s playing tonight?"

"I apologize to your family for ruining your career."

Bill Walton was in peak midseason college basketball form when he and Jason Benetti shared the broadcast booth for the Angels-White Sox game on Friday night. Among his highlights: Apologizing to Benetti’s family for ruining his career, calling for a triple play (with one out), comparing Wellington Castillo to Usain Bolt, and telling Benetti he doesn’t need any direction in getting high.

Here are some highlights from their eventful evening in Anaheim.

1 Week

The college football seasons kicks off one week from today (Saturday): 22 predictions for the 2019 seasonSI’s preseason All-America teams ... Tate Martell takes snaps at receiver ... Rutgers can’t win football games but they can set long-snapping records ... Teams who could earn first-ever playoff ranking in 2019 ... Michigan State’s kicker is ambidextrous.

Genie Bouchard

Swiss Army McCown

Koala Bears growl?

Odds and Ends

Ranking SEC football uniforms ... "Pretty boy football" Lamarcus Joyner rips the Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals ... Mikhail Prokhorov’s Nets investment might net the biggest return in sports history ... Watch: Stephen King-approved horror mash-up trailer for the new Cats movie ... The minor league baseball wage lawsuit has expanded ... Everything new on Netflix this week, including Mindhunter.

Happy 75th Bobby

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

