Traina Thoughts: Kobe Bryant Shows Off Impressive Dance Moves While Performing 'Ice, Ice, Baby'

Getty Images

Kobe Bryant once did a dance routine to Vanilla Ice's 'Ice, Ice, Baby.'

By Jimmy Traina
September 12, 2019

1. Kobe Bryant got into some social media trouble Wednesday for something that was so stupid I'm not even going to bother recapping it. All you have to know is that the end result of Bryant trying to make a point about kids and their activities is that the NBA legend posted this video of himself as a 12-year-old performing "Ice, Ice, Baby."

The dance moves are downright impressive and the passion is legit.

One thing Kobe and all fans of "Ice, Ice, Baby" should remember is that the song is NOT even close to being the same as Queen's "Under Pressure," which Vanilla Ice once explained in one of the all-time great moments in MTV history.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features a very open and honest interview with Ryen Russillo, who explained why he chose to leave ESPN last month to join The Ringer. In addition, we also discussed what makes a podcast good, what people getting into sports media should know and whether Pam Beesly is awful.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play.

3. Speaking of Pam Beesly, I hope to have some big news on this important development very soon.

4. This is all I have to say about Jets quarterback Sam Darnold getting mono.

5. Democratic presidential nominee Andrew Yang may have just gotten my vote.

6. Ass sweat is apparently not part of the TB12 Method, so Tom Brady makes sure his centers stay dry by pouring powder down their pants.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I saw that today is Joe Pantoliano's birthday, so I had to post his Sopranos death scene, which featured one of the best lines in the show's run, when Ralphie said to Tony, "What are you a vegetarian? You eat beef and sausage by the f---ing carload."

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I'm on Panthers -6.5 tonight so you should bet the Bucs.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message