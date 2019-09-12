1. Kobe Bryant got into some social media trouble Wednesday for something that was so stupid I'm not even going to bother recapping it. All you have to know is that the end result of Bryant trying to make a point about kids and their activities is that the NBA legend posted this video of himself as a 12-year-old performing "Ice, Ice, Baby."

The dance moves are downright impressive and the passion is legit.

One thing Kobe and all fans of "Ice, Ice, Baby" should remember is that the song is NOT even close to being the same as Queen's "Under Pressure," which Vanilla Ice once explained in one of the all-time great moments in MTV history.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features a very open and honest interview with Ryen Russillo, who explained why he chose to leave ESPN last month to join The Ringer. In addition, we also discussed what makes a podcast good, what people getting into sports media should know and whether Pam Beesly is awful.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play.

3. Speaking of Pam Beesly, I hope to have some big news on this important development very soon.

We are excited to be joining the @earwolf team to bring you our new podcast Office Ladies! Each week, @AngelaKinsey and I will watch an episode of The Office and give you all the stories and behind-the-scenes scoop...as well as some BFF banter about our lives. Starts Wed 10/16! pic.twitter.com/EJkpOPI1cw — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) September 11, 2019

4. This is all I have to say about Jets quarterback Sam Darnold getting mono.

Benefit of mono: Can't have sex and you get smarter. pic.twitter.com/0RgCoJHYJC — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 12, 2019

5. Democratic presidential nominee Andrew Yang may have just gotten my vote.

Why would you have a Democratic debate at the same time as an NFL game? Football fans vote too. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

6. Ass sweat is apparently not part of the TB12 Method, so Tom Brady makes sure his centers stay dry by pouring powder down their pants.

How Tom Brady deals with an issue he despises and several of his centers have: swamp ass.



“Pulling your shorts back, dumping baby powder down your butt.”



The QB also reveals why it bothers him, who had the worst issues and more.https://t.co/dFo8i6cW7q pic.twitter.com/NbtloBc4Ta — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 12, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I saw that today is Joe Pantoliano's birthday, so I had to post his Sopranos death scene, which featured one of the best lines in the show's run, when Ralphie said to Tony, "What are you a vegetarian? You eat beef and sausage by the f---ing carload."

IN CLOSING: I'm on Panthers -6.5 tonight so you should bet the Bucs.