Traina Thoughts: Bill Belichick Just Insulted Every NFL Fan's Intelligence

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Patriots are 22-point favorites over the Jets, but Bill Belichick is nervous.

By Jimmy Traina
September 17, 2019

1. Oh, come on, Bill.

We know you'd rather get run over by a bus going 100 mph than give the media any kind of interesting quote, but this is just going too far. This is just insulting. Here's what Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' matchup against the Jets this Sunday.

Problems?!?! They create problems?!?! You have your hands full with Luke Falk?!?!

The Jets are down to their third-string quarterback and are coming off a game in which they scored three whole points at home against the Browns and were a complete embarrassment on offense.

Here's all you need to know about this Jets team that Belichick says "creates problems."

2. You may think Odell Beckham's best moment came on the field last night when he caught six passes for 161 yards, but you'd be wrong. His best moment came after the game when he could not hide his total confusion when ESPN's John Sutcliffe asked him a question in Spanish.

3. This tactic worked out real well.

Of course it would be the Jets who would try to mess with Baker and his "In the Air" drum solo.

4. With all due respect to Antonio Brown, injured quarterbacks and NFL transactions, this should've been the biggest story in sports over the past 24 hours.

5. Local news remains the funniest thing on television.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features a very open and honest interview with Ryen Russillo, who explained why he chose to leave ESPN last month to join The Ringer. In addition, we also discussed what makes a podcast good, what people getting into sports media should know and whether Pam Beesly is awful.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Thanks for the memories, Eli.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: A new episode of the SI Media Podcast comes out first thing Wednesday morning. This week's guest is Troy Aikman, who had a lot to say about the NFL's officiating problem, Doug Gottlieb and much more, so make sure you are subscribed to the pod.

Extra Mustard

