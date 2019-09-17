1. Oh, come on, Bill.

We know you'd rather get run over by a bus going 100 mph than give the media any kind of interesting quote, but this is just going too far. This is just insulting. Here's what Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' matchup against the Jets this Sunday.

Bill Belichick this morning on players on the Jets offense, which has produced 11 points in eight quarters this season:



"They're all problems. We got our hands full. They create too many problems." — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 17, 2019

Problems?!?! They create problems?!?! You have your hands full with Luke Falk?!?!

The Jets are down to their third-string quarterback and are coming off a game in which they scored three whole points at home against the Browns and were a complete embarrassment on offense.

Jets drive chart tonight:



Punt

Punt

Punt

Field Goal

Punt

Punt

Punt

Downs

Punt

Downs

Fumble

End of Game — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 17, 2019

Here's all you need to know about this Jets team that Belichick says "creates problems."

2. You may think Odell Beckham's best moment came on the field last night when he caught six passes for 161 yards, but you'd be wrong. His best moment came after the game when he could not hide his total confusion when ESPN's John Sutcliffe asked him a question in Spanish.

3. This tactic worked out real well.

Jets are playing mind games. They cut off “In The Air Tonight” right before Baker Mayfield could do the drum solo. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) September 16, 2019

Of course it would be the Jets who would try to mess with Baker and his "In the Air" drum solo.

Even when he’s stretching, Baker Mayfield can feel it comin’ in the air tonight... #Browns pic.twitter.com/bKM6aMEpb5 — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 3, 2019

4. With all due respect to Antonio Brown, injured quarterbacks and NFL transactions, this should've been the biggest story in sports over the past 24 hours.

Tony Bennett turned down a raise while extending his contract by another year, asking that the money be used to pay his staff more and invest in Virginia’s programs https://t.co/p6xLp5nsOx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 16, 2019

5. Local news remains the funniest thing on television.

When I say I nearly passed out from laughing... pic.twitter.com/TJgpLocqrL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 16, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Thanks for the memories, Eli.

