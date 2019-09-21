Weekend Hot Clicks: Michigan State's Awful Offense, Umpire's Embarrassing Strike Zone

5.23 inches! I mean, really? 

By Andrew Doughty
September 21, 2019

From the MLB’s rules:

"The official strike zone is the area over home plate from the midpoint between a batter’s shoulders and the top of the uniform pants -- when the batter is in his stance and prepared to swing at a pitched ball -- and a point just below the kneecap. In order to get a strike call, part of the ball must cross over part of home plate while in the aforementioned area."

Now watch Joe West’s call in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ eventual one-run loss to the Jays:

Rece Davis Tha Gawd

Michigan State scored seven points in their Week 3 loss to Arizona State. It was their fifth straight game against a Power Five opponent in which they failed to score more than 14 points (a streak that includes Rutgers!) and fourth time in their last five Power Five games in which they failed to score more than seven points.

The Spartans’ offense sucks and has sucked for a long time now, which Rece Davis summed up beautifully on College GameDay:

"By the way, if I were a marriage counselor and Michigan State’s defense came to me and said ‘What should I do about this relationship with this offense?’ I’d say, Go find yourself somebody who loves you, man."

(h/t to Connor O’Gara)

Mass Decommitment

"We don’t really have another choice."

In the hours after the NCAA announced sanctions in July 2012 for Penn State following an investigation in the Jerry Sandusky scandal, Adam Breneman, Christian Hackenberg and other recruits in the 2013 class discussed a mass decommitment.

Breneman discussed that (and the legacies of Bill O’;Brien and Joe Paterno) on this week’s High Motor podcast.

Jasmyn Wilkins

Bush craps on the NCAA

This was fun

Odds and Ends

Oldest active players in the NFL ... Watch this absurd skateboarding trick ... Remember Michael Pittman? His son is a USC receiver who went bananas in a win over Utah on Friday night … Calvin Johnson says there’s a "very strong possibility" he would’ve played longer if the Lions didn’t suck ... Patriots aren’t innocent bystanders in the Antonio Brown debacle ... World Series champions don’t fare well the following season ... KU basketball could be facing serious violations.

What the...

Happy 69th Bill

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

