Adam Sandler's newest film Uncut Gems appears to be a departure for the comedic star as he plays a jewelry store owner struggling to cover his debts. And Sandler is joined in the film by a pair of unexpected stars from the sports world.

15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett has a leading role in Uncut Gems, playing himself, according to the movie's IMDB page. WFAN radio host Mike Francesa is also slated to appear in the movie and is listed as a character named Anthony.

Check out the full trailer for Uncut Gems below, paired with an instant classic GIF for gamblers everywhere.

So lets go pic.twitter.com/lVHfVIV1lA — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 24, 2019

You're welcome for making this gif, gambling world pic.twitter.com/U8xDrdoNcB — SI Gambling (@SIGambling) September 24, 2019

Uncut Gems is slated to be released on Dec. 13. Sandler could garner his first Oscar nomination with the film directed by brothers Benny and Josh Safdie.