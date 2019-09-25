1. Sometimes it's hard to relate to pro athletes, but we've all been where Dak Prescott was on Sunday.

How many times have you been bored at work during the day and your mind wanders to what you're going to have for dinner. And then you come up with a good plan for your meal and your day quickly brightens up? That's what happened to Dak and it was all caught on video.

While actually calling a play for his offense to run against the Dolphins, Prescott remembered that spicy chicken nuggets are back at Wendy's and the quarterback made his postgame intentions known.

2. A new SI Media Podcast dropped today and the guests are John Ourand from Sports Business Journal and Matthew Berry from ESPN. Ourand and I discussed a variety of sports media topics in the news, including the big ratings increases for NFL pregame shows, how FOX's new college football pregame show has fared, Tony Romo's contract status with CBS and the FOX-WWE partnership. Berry discussed what it's like to cover fantasy sports for a living, the explosion in fantasy's popularity, the most difficult part of his job, A-listers hitting him up for fantasy advice and the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot.

3. Nationals infielder Brian Dozier celebrated his team's postseason berth Tuesday night in spectacular fashion.

Brian Dozier.



We're speechless.



We're without speech.pic.twitter.com/Dh5UdQm4gk — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 25, 2019

4. I could've used this video from the Dan Le Batard Show on Monday when I wrote about the Daniel Jones pundits, but better late than never. Stugotz cracking up at all the ridiculous takes throughout the video takes this clip to another level.

We weren't the only ones wrong on New York phenom Danny Dimes. It's time to enjoy a Parade of Gasbags who were loud wrong on Daniel Jones (and one who was loud RIGHT).

-Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/pMwGtpJI4k — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) September 24, 2019

5. Several 49ers players including Jimmy G and huge WWE fan, George Kittle, attended Tuesday night's SmackDown Live and had a blast. Kittle also showed off his beer chugging skills before bonding with the New Day.

Niners tight end George Kittle getting down with Big E! pic.twitter.com/VHRasaLDKB — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) September 25, 2019

6. Like Prescott at the top of this column, Philip Rivers showed on Sunday why all athletes should be mic'd up at all times and all the video should be released for our enjoyment.

"EVERYBODY FREEZE" 😂



phil mic'd up never disappoints pic.twitter.com/0rhS1QX6aK — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 25, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Seems appropriate today.

