1. We all know Kawhi Leonard isn't exactly the chatty type, so when you hit him with a "talk about" question, you can't be shocked that this is what you get.

After the Clippers' 107-104 win against the Celtics on Wednesday night, Leonard was asked to talk about this dunk he threw down after being fed by Patrick Beverly.

Here is Leonard's answer:

"Patrick threw me the ball. I took two dribbles to the paint and I tried to jump high and dunk the basketball."

While some people might want a tad more insight, I think it's refreshing to see someone who understands that often times in sports, a play is just a play and there isn't much to analyze. This actually makes we want to hear Leonard do a color commentary on a game some time.

2. Could the SEC package leave CBS for ABC/ESPN? Nobody knows yet, but this is a very big sports media story to keep an eye on.

3. Kirk Cousins was mic'd up for the Vikings' game against the Broncos last Sunday and it paid off in a big way since Minnesota came back from a huge deficit.

4. Here's how the New York tabloids reacted to the news that the Yankees ended the Jacoby Ellsbury nightmare by outright releasing him even though he is owed more than $26 million next season.

5. Happy 50th birthday to The Kid, Ken Griffey Jr. Nobody has ever had a prettier swing in MLB history.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt.

Topics discussed include why Klatt hates calling blowouts, having to be careful about getting in too deep with X's and O's, what it's like working with Gus Johnson, whether he's competitive with Gary Danielson and Kirk Herbstreit, how he feels about the potential for 9 a.m. kickoffs for Pac-12 games, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: We continue to feature Survivor Series videos here leading up to the WWE pay-per-view event Sunday. Outside of the Montreal Screwjob, this might be the most memorable Survivor Series moment ever. What a performance by Mean Gene and Gorilla Monsoon.

