Professional sports gambler James Holzhauer is raking in the cash on a whole new game, dominating Jeopardy! en route to 11-straight wins entering Friday night. And Holzhauer has added plenty of cash on his impressive winning streak.

The Las Vegas resident has tallied $771,920 through 11 victories, including the top four single-day performances in the show's history. But is Holzhauer's total winnings atop the all-time Jeopardy! leaderboard?

Check out the total winnings leaderboard below: