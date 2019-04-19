Holzhauer enters Friday night with 11-straight wins and $771,920 in prize money.
Professional sports gambler James Holzhauer is raking in the cash on a whole new game, dominating Jeopardy! en route to 11-straight wins entering Friday night. And Holzhauer has added plenty of cash on his impressive winning streak.
The Las Vegas resident has tallied $771,920 through 11 victories, including the top four single-day performances in the show's history. But is Holzhauer's total winnings atop the all-time Jeopardy! leaderboard?
Check out the total winnings leaderboard below:
1. Brad Rutter: $4,385,702
2. Ken Jennings: $3,270,700
3. James Holzhauer: $771,920
4. Roger Craig: $530,200
5. Matt Jackson: $511,612
6. Jerome Vered: $499,102
7. Julia Collins: $478,100
8. David Madde: $432,400
9. Ben Ingram: $426,534
10. Dan Pawson: $420,902
This post will be updated with Holzhauer's winnings as he continues to compete.