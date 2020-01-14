One of the Yankees' minor league affiliates is having some fun at the Houston Astros' expense.

On Tuesday, the Staten Island Yankees, the short-season Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, announced that they are planning to give away mini trash cans to the first 500 fans that attend their Sept. 3 game against the Tri-City Valley Cats, the equivalent minor league franchise affiliated with the Houston Astros.

The news of their promotion comes just one day after MLB issued historic suspensions to both AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow, the manager and GM of the Astros who were fired just hours after the suspensions were announced.

The suspensions were related to club illegally stealing signs during the 2017 season. Among other methods, opponent pitches were relayed to batters by a teammate or teammates banging on a trash can in the dugout, using a center field video camera to steal signs in real time. The Astros won the World Series that year, beating the Yankees in seven games—and winning all four ALCS games played in Houston.

