The latest episode of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" hosted by Jimmy Traina features two interviews.

The podcast kicks off with ESPN football analyst, Dan Orlovsky, who SI named the "Fastest Rising Star" in our 2019 Year-End Media Awards. At the 30-minute mark, New York Post sports media reporter/columnist, Andrew Marchand, joins the show to talk about a variety of stories making headlines.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

DAN ORLOVSKY

2:07: NFL teams reaching out to him about possible coaching jobs.

6:06: Biggest mistake NFL teams are making right now that hurt their quarterback.

9:45 Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake in the Super Bowl.

16:16: NFL fans being smarter than ever.

20:06: Breaking down a memorable Tom Brady video and having to convince ESPN producers to let him do it.

23:06: Analysts he admires.

24:57: Twitter launching his career.

26:37: *NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys.

ANDREW MARCHAND

32:05: Flex scheduling possibly coming to Monday Night Football.

39:28: TV driving MLB's proposed postseason changes and Selection Show.

46:24: XFL ratings.

51:21: Update on Tony Romo's contractual situation

55:33: The Gayle King/Lisa Leslie/Snoop Dogg controversy.

Subscribe to the SI Media Podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play.