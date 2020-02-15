Promote This Person

Dusty is Worried

“Everyone knows they stole the ring from us.” — Cody Bellinger

“F-- you, [Jim Crane].” — Trevor Bauer

“It’s a disgrace what they’ve done.” — David Robertson

New Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, hired two weeks ago to lead the cheaters, is worried about “premeditated retaliation” against his players after revelations (and pathetic apologies) of their widespread sign-stealing scandal.

"I'm depending on the league to try to put a stop to the seemingly premeditated retaliation that I’m hearing about," Baker said on Saturday morning. "In most instances in life, you get kind of reprimanded when you have premeditated anything. I'm just hoping that the league puts a stop to this before somebody gets hurt."

Do the Astros deserve a fastball to the ribs? I’ll let the table-pounding, unwritten-rules baseball people debate that. But I’ll bet the farm every opposing player is thinking about doing just that.

Side note: Carlos Correa is delusional if he actually believes the Astros deserve their World Series title.

Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington has a red football field. Millions of sports fans know that. But what is it worth? What is the “football is the front-porch marketing for schools” argument worth to Eastern Washington? Nothing, says EWU faculty.

From The Pacific Northwest Inlander:

“The report analyzed the cost of the athletics program to be around $12 million to $14 million per year, but says it has had ‘no positive impact on our student enrollment, retention or recruitment.’ It was commissioned by the faculty senate and has been sent to the EWU administration, including President Mary Cullinan. At the end of the month, it will be presented to the EWU Board of Trustees.”

And from the report itself:

“The Spokane area does care about Eastern athletics. But we have a dollar figure on how much they care, and it was $683k of ticket sales in FY19, which was a typical year. This is 3.7% of the expenses of Athletics. We’re told Athletics is important for alumni relations and donors. We also have dollar figures on this, and contributions in FY19 were $826k, or 4.5% of the cost of Athletics. This was a typical year for donations as well.”

Matt Brown did a good breakdown of the report, noting that while EWU faculty have good points, he’s still skeptical of the math.

Mike Minter

Former Panthers’ safety (and current Campbell head coach) Mike Minter was on this week’s podcast. He chatted about John Boehner recruiting him to Congress, his estimated 30 career concussions, why he wanted the worst job in college football and more.

Odds & Ends

Predicting every college basketball coaching change … Utah man was busted for using mice and hamsters to get free hotel rooms … One of these eight teams will win the national championship … Michigan State is wearing their 2000 throwback uniforms … And Kansas is wearing 1990s throwback uniforms … Latest on the Mason Rudolph-Myles Garrett debacle … Michigan State’s overpaying for Mel Tucker epitomizes a broken system … Awesome article on the 6-foot-9, 400-pound former disgraced politician who’s now the giant face of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Olivia Brower

I miss NBA Jam

Bro, that dunk last night!

New Trailer

