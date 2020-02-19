1. There was a lot of talk on Twitter during the XFL's first weekend about the kickoff format and access to players during the action. Those two things weren't enough to keep everyone who sampled the games around for Week 2.

Here's how the Saturday ratings stack up from Week 1 to Week 2:

Week 1:

DC at Seattle, ABC: 3.3 million viewers

L.A. at Houston, FOX 3.2 million viewers

Week 2:

Sat, N.Y. at DC, ABC: 2.1 million viewers

Sat, T.B. at Seattle, Fox: 2.3 million viewers

The league also suffered a ratings dip on Sunday, but it's hard to compare those numbers because Week 1 games aired on FOX (3.3 million viewers) and ESPN (2.4 million viewers) and Week 2 games aired on ABC (2.3 million viewers) and FS1 (1.3 million viewers).

Now for some perspective. Two million viewers for a sporting event featuring a brand new league isn't terrible. It's also not great. The biggest concern the XFL should have is the size of the drop from Week 1 to Week 2. Those are significant dips. Week 3 will be key. If the numbers stabilize, the XFL could be in decent shape. If the numbers drop again, don't buy stock in the league's long-term viability.

And if you see anyone comparing the XFL's ratings to the AAF's ratings, don't get hoodwinked. The AAF aired on CBS Sports Network, Turner Sports and NFL Network.

The XFL has the ESPN machine and FOX behind it. It's an apples and oranges comparison.

2. Broadcasting free agent Tony Romo did a radio interview in Dallas on Tuesday and said he thinks he knows which network he'll sign with, but wouldn't reveal more than that. Here's what he said about his future:

"Right now, obviously we’re in that free agent-kind-of-position, but in my brain, it’s one of those things where you talk to your wife, the people that know you at your core. You just have to figure out what’s important, and try and make the best decision possible. I mean, obviously I’m trying to say it the right way here, but I do feel like there is no perfect answer. It’s just a matter of me going through it, and I’ve never been through this in the broadcasting world. It’s just something I’m basically learning.

“It reminds me a lot when I was in Year 2 with the Dallas Cowboys. I had no idea how to negotiate with Jerry Jones. It’s like, I just want to play. You don’t really know any better. I feel like this thing won’t be that. . . All I want is like an obvious answer. As someone who is making a decision in their life... you just want something to be very straight-forward and make it simple so you just say, 'Yup, let's do it. Here we go.' I think I’m already there a little bit, but we’ll see how it plays out, even though I think I kinda know, I’m just not telling you guys."

I stand by my earlier prediction that Romo will return to CBS. Hopefully we get our answer soon

3. Former Yankee, Mark Teixeria went on ESPN's Get Up Tuesday and had some strong opinions about the Astros and their cheating ways.

This is the same Mark Teixeria who won a World Series in 2009 thanks to Alex Rodriguez, who was suspended for a full year because of PEDs. This is the same Mark Teixeria who had this to say about former teammate Robinson Cano, when he got busted for PEDs: "Yeah, I don't really want to get into too much detail. I love Robbie. I'm just not surprised. I don't really want to go too much further, but I think a lot of people are kind of saying the same thing."

4. Giannis took to Twitter yesterday to defend himself from slander about his dancing.

5. Dwyane Wade appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night and participated in the show's "Plead the Fifth" bit during which he was asked whether he rigged the Slam Dunk contest.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features interviews with ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky and New York Post sports media reporter/columnist Andrew Marchand. Here's a breakdown of topics discussed and their timestamps:

Orlovsky: (2:07) NFL teams reaching out to him about possible coaching jobs. (6:06) Biggest mistake NFL teams are making right now that hurt their quarterback. (9:45) Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake in the Super Bowl. (16:16) NFL fans being smarter than ever. (20:06) Breaking down a memorable Tom Brady video and having to convince ESPN producers to let him do it. (23:06) Analysts he admires. (24:57) Twitter launching his career. (26:37) *NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys.

Marchand: (32:05) Flex scheduling possibly coming to Monday Night Football. (39:28) TV driving MLB's proposed postseason changes and selection show. (46:24) XFL ratings. (51:21) Update on Tony Romo's contractual situation. (55:33) The Gayle King–Lisa Leslie–Snoop Dogg controversy.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of this tweet that I sent out last night...

Here are two glorious minutes of John Krasinski cracking up while filming scenes from The Office.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.