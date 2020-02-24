1. If you missed it over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns gave us a classic Cleveland Browns moment.

The team held an open-casket funeral for its mascot Swagger. The bulldog passed away earlier this month at the age of six after a bout with pneumonia and cancer.

Not only did people show up to pay their respects to the dog, but Cleveland.com live streamed the funeral.

Swagger saw the Browns go 24-71 during his tenure as mascot.

2. Here's the most bizarre story from the weekend. ESPN's Trey Wingo sent a tweet saying that a bear had approached his house.

There was only one problem. Wingo made up the whole thing.

3. Klay Thompson has a Twitter account and an Instagram account. So, I'm calling BS on this piece of information:

4. The best thing about Sunday nights is Curb Your Enthusiasm. The second-best thing is seeing the Rock's weekly cheat meal. Last night was even more outrageous than usual: cheeseburger, fries, thick-ass french toast smothered in peanut butter, half a cheesecake, all washed down with tequila.

5. Highlight of the weekend: This 84-year-old woman drained a 94-foot putt at an Ole Miss basketball game to win a car.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two segments. First up is Mitchell Schwartz of the Kansas City Chiefs. The offensive lineman takes us through the Chiefs' Super Bowl win and all the playoff comebacks, discusses Travis Kelce's personality, shares his opinion on a 17-game regular season and talks about being a serious foodie while giving us his most controversial food opinion.

At the 45-minute mark of the podcast, my colleagues Chris Chavez and Jessica Smentana join me for a roundtable discussion on the wild Netflix documentary series Don't F--k With Cats.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The weird Trey Wingo story reminds me of a great Sopranos scene in which AJ ends up in tears after he spots a bear roaming around the backyard.

