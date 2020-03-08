Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams teased at their forthcoming rebrand in a video shared on social media.

A possible version of what the new logo might look like leaked out on social media shortly after.

Per Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson, the logo is "legitimate," though it appears to resemble more of what the team's upcoming NFL draft hat will look like.

The 2020 NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas and each of the hats in New Era's collection will feature stylized, neon logos.

Another angle of the hat posted on social media shows that it appears to say, "Time to Shine" on one of its sides.

Per The Athletic's Rich Hammond, the team's current plan is to reveal their new colors and logo sometime before the draft. They will then introduce their actual uniforms after the draft, per Hammond.

The new logo coincides with the Rams' impending move into the newly constructed SoFi Stadium this summer. It will also house the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2020 season.

This year's draft begins on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET and goes through the weekend until it wraps up on Saturday, April 25.