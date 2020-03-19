How Sports Studio Shows Have Adjusted During This Time of Social Distancing: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. While sporting events have been shut down, talk shows and debate shows have been able to continue thanks to creativity, iPhones, Skype and other technology.

ESPN's Pardon the Interruption has become Pardon the Isolation.

Highly Questionable has become Highly Quarantined with Dan Le Batard and crew continuing to have fun.

Around the Horn, hosted by Tony Reali, has been able to continue it's four-box format.

The Dan Patrick Show has rolled on with one Danette, Andrew Perloff, doing the show from his home.

New York's SNY has aired a digital version of its Baseball Night in New York show.

All of these shows deserve major props for social distancing AND continuing to give sports fans a much-needed distraction to help them get through long days.

I would imagine the hosts are also thrilled about being able to do these shows using whatever technology they need to keep themselves busy.

You should also let these shows be a lesson for you if you are struggling with being isolated. FaceTime friends and family as much as you can. Stay in touch with people. And, like all these shows do, argue about sports instead of discussing what's going on in the real world right now.

2. First Take has given us a Tom Brady edition of "Baby Stephen A. Smith"

3. Great job by Pardon My Take to have Dr. Anthony Fauci as a guest on their show this week and use their massive reach to educate people about why you need to keep yourself home right now. And great job by New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand on giving us the story of how PMT landed Dr. Fauci.

4. Matt Hardy in AEW will be a must-watch for any wrestling fan. It's wild that Vince McMahon has never had the right appreciation for a guy as talented and creative as Hardy.

5. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. During the show, we discussed how networks will proceed over the next few months without sports, what we could expect to see from ESPN, how leagues will handle the return of sports in terms of scheduling, the NFL draft, WrestleMania and the impact that Tom Brady's leaving the Patriots will have on CBS and FOX.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play

6. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Enjoy some Verne Lundquist and one of the most exciting plays in college football history.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Traina Thoughts reader Dominic Turco, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, sent this in yesterday:

"Good afternoon Jimmy

Thanks for posting clips from Curb Your Enthusiasm. They provide some levity given the circumstances going on in our world today. I suppose the 'Funkhouser' joke to Jerry Seinfeld would be off limits for you. Another scene would be the ending of “The Doll” episode. To be honest, you cannot really go wrong with any clips you post. Thanks for doing this for the people who click on to 'Traina Thoughts.' Your work is greatly appreciated by me. Stay safe during these trying times."



There are very few things that are off limits right now when it comes to comedy and levity, so here you go. Obviously is very NSFW and if anyone is around you right now, put on headphones before you hit the play button.

One thought on this scene: Everyone loves the joke and Funkhouser's delivery, but for me, what makes me laugh the entire time is watching Larry's reaction. Perfection.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher.