1. Let me start off by saying that I think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and there hasn't been a player I've enjoyed watching more over the past 20 years or so.

Having said that, when I see something that is just wrong, I have to point it out. That brings us to Brady's Instagram post this morning to announce he's officially a Buccaneer.

When I saw this photo, my eyes noticed one thing and one thing only: Those tied sweatshirt strings around his neck. Who does that? How is that comfortable? To quote the great George Constanza, "We're living in a society, we're supposed to act in civilized way!"

The entire point of a hoodie is comfort, softness, goodness. None of those things can apply when you're being strangled by the strings!

I brought Brady's outrageous hoodie behavior to Twitter this morning and people came through with some outstanding replies.

2. Speaking of Brady, I power ranked his most intriguing opponents for the 2020 season. The Bucs schedule features a lot of good teams, so be prepared to see Tampa a lot on Sundays at 4:25 pm and in primetime.

3. Todd Gurley was released by the Rams Thursday, but he had a pretty great day on social media.

4. Traina Thoughts reader, Brandon R., has a conspiracy theory to share:

"Hey Jimmy,

I work in New Rochelle, so I was sent to work from home a little before others and have been more or less quarantined for almost two weeks. I tell you this because I may becoming delusional and all conspiracy theory like, but I suggest, sir, that you are behind the Funhouse Twitter!

My crackpot evidence:

-Funhouse has been filled with Sopranos, Curb, Seinfeld, and Wire clips the last few days (I do not know if you ever mention loving the Wire, but this may be to just throw us off).

-Your SI/Twitter comments about Francesa are always more in the realm of disappointment and longing for the good ol' days. Which makes sense as you get your ridicule out on him via Funhouse.

-Funhouse has a general hatred for Fox (okay maybe a stretch as everyone does).

-Funhouse loves Doggie.

-I'll have to look back but I would dare to say Funhouse stopped killing Stephen A around the same time you came around on understanding his shtick.

-You, as anyone would, love playing both sides and mentioning your alter-ego in posts, tweets, and on the podcast. Genius level of deception for a person who has a friend (or at least did last time I reached out when you still ran Hot Clicks) named Axel.

Anyway, I have to go back to work now. Thanks for everything you do to keep the masses entertained, especially now-a-days.

Best,

Brandon"

There's a lot to unpack here. Let me start at the end. I don't have a friend name Axel. I do have a friend we call Diesel, so maybe that's who Brandon was referring to.

I do love Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. I don't have FOX, I just think their FS1 daytime programming is an embarrassment. Millions of people love the Sopranos, Curb and Seinfeld.

I've been accused before of being behind the Funhouse Twitter account since the person who does run it remains anonymous. I can assure you, my ego would never let me do anything anonymously. I'd want the attention. The other big difference is that Funhouse monitors Francesa's show. I stopped listening to Francesa nearly four years ago. I rely on Funhouse's clips to keep up with Francesa.

So while I appreciate this email and theory (bigtime!), I have to disappoint you. I am not Funhouse.

5. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. During the show, we discussed how networks will proceed over the next few months without sports, what we could expect to see from ESPN, how leagues will handle the return of sports in terms of scheduling, the NFL draft, WrestleMania, and the impact that Tom Brady's leaving the Patriots will have on CBS and FOX.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: You guys keep telling me that you want me to keep posting Curb Your Enthusiasm clips, so that's what I'm going to do. Here's Larry having issues with the inventor of the Cobb Salad.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Deion Sanders hit one of the most electrifying inside-the-park home runs ever in 1990.

