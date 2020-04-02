1. We are in a time when we all must be vigilant. Stay home. Don't touch your face. Remain six feet apart from people. Wash your hands. Don't cough into the air. Wear gloves if you go to the supermarket.

There's one more thing you need to do: Be careful posting Instagram videos of your open computer tabs.

Premier League's Timm Klose found this out the hard way when he left a tap for Pornhub open on his laptop while filming and Instagram Live video for his followers.

We're not here to shame. The Norwich defender did absolutely nothing wrong. All he has is time on his hands right now. In fact, you could even give Klose credit for taking advantage of Pornhub's generosity during this time with the company providing all its content for free while everyone is stuck in their homes.

This is about saving him from dopes like me who are thirsty for content right now.

In reality, either Klose lives alone and decided to enjoy some adult entertainment while social distancing or, he has a partner with him at home, and the poor guy was looking for any window he could find to fire up the 'hub and forgot to close out of it before filming his Instagram story. Stuff happens.

But let this serve as a lesson to all other athletes out there. Close. All. Tabs. Before. Going. Live.

2. I recently reached out to the following play-by-play broadcasters—Al Michaels, Jim Nantz, Joe Buck, Mike Breen, Kevin Harlan, Mike Tirico, Ian Eagle, Kevin Burkhardt, Brent Musburger, Steve Levy, Dave Pasch, Curt Menefee and Ryan Ruocco— to ask them one simple question: What is the one game/event you wished you had called and why? Here are their responses.

3. J.J. Watt has spent a little time in the gym since his high school days.

4. Mark your calendars, because this is going to be a must-listen. Howard knows absolutely nothing about sports, so expect more nonfootball talk than football talk. And if you are not a SiriusXM subscriber, the company is offering its service free to everyone until May 15, so anybody will be able to listen to this interview.

5. A brand new SI MEDIA PODCAST came out yesterday. Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt joined me to discuss a truly wide range of issues: NFL games with no fans in stands, Tom Brady shouldn't have left New England, why we hate our beards, whether we get dressed these days, Netflix's top feature, Marriage Story, Tiger King, Kyle's just starting to watch The Office, watching old NFL games vs. recent NFL games and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. This generated a lot of strong replies on Twitter last night, so I'm bringing it here in case Traina Thoughts readers would like to weigh in.

7. Speaking of podcasts, Joe Buck has launched a new podcast that has nothing to do with sports. Buck and actor Oliver Hudson have teamed up for Daddy Issues, where they discuss what it's like to be a father, son and brother in today's world.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Fountains of Wayne leader singer Adam Schlesinger died Wednesday due to complications from the coronavirus. The video for Stacy's Mom is an all-timer. RIP.

9. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: It's hard to believe an intentional walk could be considered a highlight, but in 1998, Buck Showalter intentionally walked Barry Bonds with the bases loaded, and it was anarchy.

