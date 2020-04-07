1. On Wednesday, Tom Brady will Skype or Zoom or FaceTime with Howard Stern on SiriusXM for an interview.

This is big in the sports world because we need content. This is big in the sports and non-sports world because this will be Brady's first time on The Howard Stern Show. And what will make this conversation more fascinating than anything is that Stern knows nothing about sports.

The legendary talk show host marveled at the hype the interview is getting during Tuesday's show and went on to hype Brady's appearance by mocking sports talk radio for always hyping things.

While playing clips of various radio shows, debate shows and hot-take shows, talking about what will happen when Brady gets questioned by Stern ("They make Brady seem like a priest going to a brothel for the first time"), Stern imitated what all of these people sound like.

If you'd like to hear the Stern-Brady interview on Wednesday, SiriusXM is offering its service free to everyone through May 15.

2. According to New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand the threesome of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are now the top candidates to fill ESPN's Monday Night Football booth this season.

We named Orlovsky sports media's "Fastest Riser" in 2019 and suggested a couple of times that ESPN put him in the MNF booth. He talked about the Monday Night Football gig when he appeared on the SI Media Podcast in February.

If ESPN gave the job to Orlovsky and Riddick, it could only be a stopgap. Marchand reports that the job is Drew Brees's for the 2021 season since ESPN won't rest until it gets its own version of an NFL quarterback calling top games without any experience à la Tony Romo.

3. It's cute that anyone thinks NFL training camps will open this summer, but putting that aside, this definitely seems like a shark-jumping moment for HBO's Hard Knocks.

4. Even during a pandemic, people openly mock the New York Jets.

5. A brand new SI MEDIA PODCAST came out Wednesday. Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt joined me to discuss a truly wide range of issues: NFL games with no fans, Tom Brady shouldn't have left New England, why we hate our beards, whether we get dressed these days, Netflix's top feature, Marriage Story, Tiger King, Kyle just starting to watch The Office, watching old NFL games vs. recent NFL games, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Episode 2 of John Krasinksi's delightful Some Good News is out.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: I'm going to feature classic manager/coach meltdowns this week. Let's start with Orioles skipper Earl Weaver, who once told an umpire, "You're here for one specific reason: To f--- us."

