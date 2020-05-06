1. Jerry Seinfeld appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show last night and sports was a big topic during the interview.

In fact, the legendary comedian shared not one, not two, but three very interesting nuggets.

First, Jerry revealed that he is one of the few sports fans on earth who has not watched The Last Dance, even though he appeared in one of the episodes last week. Kimmel showed him the scene and Seinfeld said he had a conversation with Phil Jackson at the time, when Jackson was in his final season as Bulls coach and Jerry was in his final season of Seinfeld, about which one of them would have the bigger and better exit from their respective jobs.

Second, Jerry said that the most intimidated he's ever been with an athlete was meeting Keith Hernandez when the Mets star appeared on Seinfeld. Jerry said he wanted to impress Hernandez so much he changed his shirt three times on the day he met the first baseman.

Lastly, despite creating what many to believe is the greatest sitcom of all time, Jerry said his biggest accomplishment in life was tossing a strike while throwing out the first pitch at a Mets game.

Jerry was on Kimmel's show to promote his new Netflix standup special, 23 Hours to Kill, which I watched last night. It was outstanding.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning and my guest is Ian Eagle of CBS Sports and Turner Sports. The veteran play-by-play man talked extensively about having a new partner, Charles Davis who comes to CBS from FOX, for NFL telecasts this season. Eagle also revealed that Bill Raftery does indeed Zoom and talked about what it's like to Zoom with Raf. Other topics covered during the podcast include The Last Dance, Michael Jordan's personality, the differences between Jordan, Kobe and LeBron, how many analysts Eagle has worked with over the years, Mike and the Mad Dog stories, Eagle's hatred of condiments, Eagle never eating as salad in his life and much more.

3. Quarantine life seems to be taking a toll on Yankees slugger, Giancarlo Stanton.

4. Forbes evaluated television ratings, game attendance, merchandise sales and social media reach for all 123 North American sports teams to determine the Top 10 Most Passionate fan bases. The top six are all NFL teams: 1) Packers; 2) Patriots; 3) Saints; 4) Steelers; 5) Eagles; 6) Seahawks.

Two NBA teams claim the seventh (Warriors) and eighth (Thunder) slots. The first NHL team to make the list are the Penguins at No. 10 and the first MLB team to crack the top 10 are the Red Sox at No. 10.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Twitter was abuzz yesterday because it was the 75th birthday of iconic MTV's host, Kurt Loder, which is just surreal to believe if you grew up in the '80s. As I said on Twitter last night, Loder's reaction to a bizarre and embarrassing Courtney Love crashing his interview with Madonna is an all-time MTV moment.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Since we started this column off with Jerry Seinfeld and Ian Eagle, here's Eagle dropping a memorable Seinfeld line on a Nets game-winning buzzer beater while Jerry was in the building.

