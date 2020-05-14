1. I feel like people have gone one of two ways during quarantine life. Either you've used this time to eat healthy, workout and get in shape (and then shoved it down our throats on Instagram) or you've thrown caution to the wind and just enjoyed whatever kind of junk food you want and used the stress of the current times as a more than reasonable excuse.

Naturally, I'm in the latter category.

Why am I telling you this? Because on this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST, Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager dropped a great nugget about what one NFL team is doing to make sure its players aren't overdoing it on the Fritos.

"I know one team that has requested that players take a photograph of the scale and tell [the team] how they're weighing in every day and send it in to the trainers so [they] can keep your weight maintenance," Schrager said on the podcast.

Can you imagine having to weigh yourself every day, take a picture of the scale and then text it to your boss? Absolutely terrifying. This is literally the only time I feel like it's better to be a blogger than a professional athlete.

This also seems like a fairly easy thing to Photoshop if a player wanted to go that route.

Schrager also explained the preparation for the upcoming season is so different from player to player and team to team. He cited the example of Rams coach Sean McVay, who doesn't have kids to home school versus a coach who has to handle that daunting chore. He also cited player who live in the city where their team's facility is versus players who live away from their team's facility.

You can hear Schrager explain all the this and drop the scale tidbit beginning at the 20-minute mark of the podcast.

Other topics discussed on the podcast: How we'd like to see networks use a third-person in the NFL booth, NFL schedule, critiques of The Last Dance, Michael Jordan's personality, the beauty of watching legitimate old-school games and got games from the past 10 years and much more.

You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

2. If anyone from any network who is considering airing games with virtual fans and piped in crowd noise is reading this column, please stop considering it now. The reason we like sports is that it's the ultimate reality show. We want things as real as possible. We need less contrived bullsh-t, not more. We want things as is. Thank you.

3. I can't get enough of the Vince McMahon vs. Oliver Luck lawsuit. Especially when one of Vince's claims is that Luck used his business iPhone for personal use. Vince is going full Mr. McMahon for this one.

4. Mike Tyson makes a return to professional wrestling at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23. If you've seen the former boxer, who once played a key role in the WWE during the Attitude Era, it's hard to imagine he's just going to present a title and not get physical.

5. This tweet asking for people's random celebrity run-ins led to some great replies. If you have any good athlete run-ins (that did not take place at a ballpark or stadium) hit me up on Twitter or email and let me know.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here's a coronavirus-themed episode of "Seinfeld."

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Mike Tyson-Stone Cold Steve Austin, Monday Night Raw, January 19, 1998.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.