R.I.P., Jerry Sloan

Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died on Friday due to complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Writer Jack McCallum remembers the Hall of Fame coach he covered for decades.

We Don’t Know...

...when or where hockey will return but we do know how it would return. The NHL Players Association approved a proposal for a 24-team conference-based playoff format, the NHLPA announced.

“While last night’s NHLPA executive committee conference call got a little heated at times, and various individual players still have a wide variety of views on the NHL’s RTP format, the exec committee vote by team is expected to result in NHLPA approval of the NHL plan,” TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Friday night.

There’s still not timetable or location for hockey’s return, but if signed off by the league itself, the NHL would be the first major American pro sports league to announce its plan for when/if the league returns. The NHL has been suspended since March 12, the day after the NBA suspended its season.

Other hockey nuggets: 2020 Mock Draft … NHL looking at 8-9 sites as options to restart the season … Alabama Huntsville is dropping its Division I program immediately.

Giveaway

Awesome Hot Clicks giveaway this weekend from smALL-STARS, limited edition 12-inch NBA collectibles that retail for $99.

It’s easy to enter: Check out the three 2019-20 smALL-STARS (LeBron, Kawhi, and Anthony Davis), follow me on Twitter and DM me which player you want. I’ll pick a winner at random. You have until Monday, May 25, at 11:59pm ET to DM me.

Best college football coach (all divisions) in each state … The Indians secretly hid the face of Nicolas Cage in dozens of batting lineup graphics last year … Watch this genius solve impossible sudoku puzzles … Ryan Leaf arrested for domestic battery in Palm Springs … NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Anthony Edwards is No. 1 … The SEC doesn’t plan to have daily virus testing when players return … ABC renewed 19 shows for next season, canceled five shows … The Jets have no intention of trading Jamal Adams ...Ranking the biggest position upgrades for NFL teams this offseason ... The NFL changed Kaepernick’s designation from “retired” to “UFA.”

