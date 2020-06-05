1. Inside the NBA returned last night with a special edition during which the panel talked about the events of the past week, including the Drew Brees controversy.

Host Ernie Johnson shared some strong words about the flag and people who refuse to understand the reason why Colin Kaepernick and others took a knee during the national anthem. Here's a portion of Johnson's thoughtful comments:

"You can fly the flag at your house, you can salute the flag, you can revere the flag, you can respect the flag, and all of those are fine. What you cannot do is use the flag as a blindfold. You can't use the flag as a blindfold and not see the things you've seen with your very eyes that tell you that what's keeping this country held back is systemic racism. When you see these things happen, you can't be blinded by that."

Johnson's colleague, Shaquille O'Neal, also revealed on the TNT show that he was on Thursday's call with the Saints team when Brees apologized to his teammates.

2. Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson shared an emotional and powerful story on yesterday's Good Morning Football about his grandfather being killed by cops and how it connects to Drew Brees' comments and social justice.

3. L.A. Times writer Arash Markazi documented the re-opening of Las Vegas on his Twitter feed yesterday. While it was great to see Sin City open, the current state of affairs there is just completely depressing.

4. As if MLB isn't a big enough mess right at the moment, now, if they even play a season, some stadiums may have fans and some many not, according to one report.

5. Erin Andrews is the guest on the latest SI Media Podcast. Andrews talked about what it could be like doing sideline reports in empty NFL stadiums, the excitement surrounding the Bucs-Saints Week 1 matchup, Phyllis George's place in sports broadcasting history and dealing with critics. Andrews also told a couple of outstanding stories about Larry David attending her wedding, discussed quarantine life and shared some kitchen disaster stories.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Thirty-five years ago today, Ferris Bueller took a day off from school so he could head to Wrigley Field to watch the Cubs.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Twitter would lose its collective mind if this run happened today. During a 1982 Falcons-49ers Monday Night Football game, Atlanta running back Williams Andrews ran over Ronnie Lott and five other San Francisco defenders.

