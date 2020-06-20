Former Canadian Junior Hockey Players File Lawsuit Against CHL

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: The Canadian Hockey League is facing a lawsuit over hazing allegations, plus the latest on the negotiations between the MLB and MLBPA and more.

Hockey Hazing

Daniel Carcillo and Garrett Taylor were 15 and 17 years old, respectively, when they were “routinely victims to hazing, bullying, physical and verbal harassment, physical assault, sexual harassment, and sexual assault” as junior hockey players in Canada in the early 2000s, alleges a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Hockey League, the organization that oversees the three major junior hockey leagues in Canada.

The lawsuit was launched three days after a former junior hockey player alleged he was forced to do cocaine in a bathroom as a 16-year-old rookie in 2016. Former Kitchener Rangers forward Eric Guest tweeted a video on Monday alleging an older teammate forced him and another rookie to try cocaine.

WARNING: Graphic descriptions below from Ken Campbell’s report of the class-action lawsuit.

“According the lawsuit, players in the class were, among other things, forced to masturbate in front of teammates and coaches and forced to sexually assault teammates, to consume saliva, urine, semen and feces of other players and to sexually engage with animals. It is also alleged that players had heavy objects tied to their genitals, had their genitals dipped in irritants and toxic liquids and had objects such as hockey sticks, brooms and food forced into their anuses. It is also alleged that players were forced to consume large amounts of alcohol and illicit drugs.”

Carcillo, who played in Ontario Hockey League for four years before a decade-long career in the NHL, was left with “severe mental health issues which were not present before the abuse he endured.”

#SpeakingOut

Several prominent female wrestlers took to Twitter on Thursday and Friday to share their own experiences and support others’ experiences of sexual, physical and emotional abuse by male members of the wrestling industry, among them independent wrestler Candy Cartwright, who accused WWE’s Matt Riddle of choking her when she refused to have sex in a car while other wrestlers were sleeping.

“It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no,” Cartwright wrote in a thread of tweets detailing the allegation. Riddle, through his attorney, denied the allegation, saying it is “completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate” him and his wife, and they’ve “been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family.”

“We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter,” WWE said in a statement.

There’s a path..

...for Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball to get out of the mess they created, writes Tom Verducci:

“Manfred must gather the 30 owners and come to a final decision of how they want the economic math to work for them. One choice is to play no season at all and just absorb their losses, which is lunacy. Boras said owners told him back in March each team would lose $80 million to $110 million if no games were played. That does not include $1 billion in television revenue just from the postseason, nor all the sponsorship money for 2021 that disappears if baseball stays dark for 17 months.”

Odds & Ends

