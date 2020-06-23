1. Laughs are hard to come by these days, so it makes me happy to provide all of you with a good one via The Howard Stern Show and Joe Buck.

The FOX broadcaster did a prank call for Stern in which he phoned into a sports-talk show as a regular listener to ask the hosts what they think of Joe Buck.

The hosts quickly replied that they don't like Buck. I will not spoil anything else for you. Just listen to back-and-forth below.

2. On top of all the other hurdles and bullsh*t the NBA has had to deal with in trying to get the season restarted, now we have players ripping one another for deciding to skip the last few regular season games.

Magic guard Evan Fournier went after Wizards guard Davis Bertans on Twitter after Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bertans would sit out the rest of the season.

The Wizards are 24-40, so their season is over. And like Woj said, Bertans is coming off two surgeries. Yet, that didn't stop Fournier from throwing out his bad take.

3. A month ago, I wrote that a Mike Tyson comeback fight would be the perfect quarantine sports event. Based on another workout video that Tyson just dropped, I stand by my point.

4. I've said on the SI Media Podcast that Alabama football would have 80,000 people in the stands no matter when it plays its first game regardless of corona. Here's the other reason Alabama is going to play football this year no matter what.

5. We had a vintage, I didn't say that even though there's video of me saying it" Mike Francesa moment yesterday.

6. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two interviews.

First up is New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand to discuss several recent sports media stories, including MLB signing a new contract with Turner Sports for big money, the future of Trey Wingo at ESPN, how NFL broadcasts will handle kneeling this season, Drew Brees's status with NBC and much more.

Following Marchand, L.A. Times sports columnist Arash Markazi joins the podcast to talk about Las Vegas's reopening. Markazi was there for a week and tells us what the casinos, tables, pools and sportsbooks were like in the age of COVID-19.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Rewatched this episode of Curb over the weekend and this scene kills me every single time.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: With reports saying A-Rod is back in as a possible owner of the Mets, which Traina Thoughts covered yesterday, let's remember one of his more memorable moments.

