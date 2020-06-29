Ezekiel Elliott Forgets to Log Off, Admits to Being 'Faded' on Twitch: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Correction: Elliott responded to our original story and said "faded" referred to a few drinks he had while streaming. A previous version of this story included a headline with an incorrect interpretation of Elliott's meaning of "faded." We apologize and regret the error.

1. It's been quite a ride during the pandemic for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Back in April, he showed no regard for quarantining or social distancing after he was busted for participating in a gathering/party with teammate Dak Prescott.

Then Elliott ended up testing positive for COVID-19 and complained about HIPAA laws on Twitter even though it was his agent who revealed he had the virus.

And now we have Elliott telling everyone he was "low-key faded" on his Twitch stream Sunday night because he forgot to log off.

Quarantine life isn't easy for any of us, but if anyone needs to clean things up, it's Elliott. After wearing a mask and social distancing, the most important thing in life to remember is to always make sure you are logged off before you start riffing.

2. Here, via BetOnline.ag, is how some odds have changed now that Cam Newton joined the Patriots.

• Super Bowl odds from 28/1 to 25/1

• Patriots AFC East odds from +170 to +130 (now tied with the Bills at +130)

• Cam Newton’s MVP odds from 100/1 to 40/1

3. Jets fans must love their cornerback, Jamal Adams, offering Bill Belichick public praise for signing Cam Newton.

4. This was quite the public shaming by Jazz forward Joe Ingles, who caught a trespasser using his property as a toilet.

5. One fallout from the coronavirus: The U.S. Open golf tournament is moving from FOX to NBC. With the tourney shifted from June to September this year, FOX has too many commitments—NFL, MLB and college football—to be able to to air the event.

6. If you would like to do a good deed today, please subscribe to the SI Media Podcast on whatever platform you use for pods. You can subscribe and listen on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play. Recent guests include Erin Andrews, Ian Eagle, Peter Schrager, Chris Long and Bob Ley.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Sacha Baron Cohen was at it again this weekend, crashing a far-right rally. So it only seems fitting we remember this classic scene from Borat.

8. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: This was definitely the coolest moment of Cam Newton's career.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.