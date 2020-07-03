In Friday's Hot Clicks: The NBA will try to pull off two bubbles in 2020 as the league's worst eight teams head to Chicago for an extended training camp.

The NBA presses its luck

If you thought one NBA bubble was a safety hazard, wait until you hear about the league's latest plans.

The NBA is planning to create a second quarantined site in Chicago, which will host the eight teams who will not play in Orlando, according to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan. Teams are expected to arrive in Chicago in September, then hold a training camp before games are played. It's unlikely those games–or more aptly, scrimmages–will count toward the 2019-20 standings.

Perhaps the NBA's second bubble idea is a smart measure for competitive balance purposes, but this feels like a major unnecessary health risk. The less teams that resume the season the better, especially for those who are already eliminated from the playoffs. The NBA may be pressing its luck a bit too far with this idea.

FedEx puts the pressure on

Washington's team name has drawn no shortage of criticism in recent years, and team sponsor FedEx could be the catalyst in changing it.

The shopping company had officially requested the team's name be changed, joining Nike and PepsiCo, among other sponsors. All items featuring Washington's team name were also removed from Nike's online store on Thursday night.

Perhaps owner Dan Snyder stays stubborn and keeps the team name, but the pressure from FedEx is notable regardless. Perhaps a new team name and new stadium is on the horizon in the 2020s.

Amid a deadly pandemic, the time is now for college football players to form a union...What challenges do broadcasters face entering the 2020 season?...La Liga is attempting to make inroads in the U.S. market...Royce White calls for NBA players to lead social change with “Operation Black Blank."

Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+...Alabama students threw coronavirus parties to see who could contract the virus first...Pop Smoke's posthumous album 'Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon' is now available...Vanilla Ice has canceled his concert amid the COVID-19 crisis.

